Samsung sells a lot of monitors, from displays that work like smart TVs to massive curved gaming monitors. The company’s latest model is the Odyssey OLED G9, a super-wide OLED gaming monitor, and it’s now available to purchase.

The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, model number G95SC, is a new ultrawide gaming monitor. Samsung says it’s the first 49-inch OLED monitor, and it supports DisplayHDR True Black 400 for more accurate colors, and a resolution of 5120 x 1440. The monitor also has a 240 Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time, making this a great option for high-end gaming PCs.

This is an ultrawide monitor with a screen ratio of 32:9, giving you the same screen real estate as two 16:9 widescreen monitors placed together. The display also has an 1800R curvature, so you can actually see most of that screen space without physically turning your head — depending on how far away you’re sitting, anyway. It also has the same Smart Hub/Gaming Hub features as Samsung’s Smart Monitor series.

The Odyssey OLED G9 is available to purchase starting today. It costs $2,199.99, which is a lot for a gaming monitor, but there aren’t very many other models like this. Samsung also plans to sell another variant, the G93SC, which won’t have any “smart” features.