Launch the Instagram app and access your Story. Tap the three dots in the bottom-right corner. Choose "Save Photo" or "Save Video," depending on the Story content. The Story is saved in your phone's gallery.

Want to download an Instagram Story for offline use on your iPhone or Android phone? If so, Instagram offers multiple ways to help you do that. We’ll show you how to use all these methods to save your favorite photos or videos from your Stories to your phone.

Note: You can save your Instagram Stories only on the iPhone or Android app; you can’t do it on Instagram’s website.

Save an Instagram Story to Your Phone’s Camera Roll

One way to download an IG Story to your phone is by using the app’s built-in save option. This option lets you download photos, videos, or both from your Stories to your phone’s camera roll.

To use this method, launch the Instagram app on your phone and tap “Your Story.”

When your Story plays, find the slide containing the photo or video you want to download. If you’re an iPhone user, you can save all slides from your Story at once. However, on Android, you have to download each slide individually.

On your Story page, in the bottom-right corner, tap the three dots.

As an Android user, in the menu that opens, you’ll choose “Save Photo” or “Save Video,” depending on the slide content. This saves your chosen file on your phone’s local storage.

On an iPhone, in the menu that opens, you’ll choose “Save.” Then, you’ll choose either “Save Photo” or “Save Video.” To download the entire Story as a single video file, tap “Save Story.”

Instagram will save the chosen content to your phone’s gallery app, and you’re all set.

Download an IG Story to Your Instagram Archives

Your Instagram archive is a place where you keep the content that you don’t want to display on your profile but you wish to retain it. You can download your IG Story in this archive and have it saved here forever.

Note: Your Instagram Archive folder is only visible to you; other users can’t see or access its contents.

To begin, launch Instagram on your phone and tap your profile icon at the bottom.

On the following page, in the top-right corner, tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines). In the open menu, choose “Settings and Privacy.”

On the “Settings and Privacy” page, select “Archiving and Downloading.” Then, toggle on the “Save Story to Archive” option. This ensures your published Stories are saved to your archive.

Tip: If you’d like Instagram to save your Stories to your phone’s camera roll as well, then turn on the “Save Story to Gallery” option as well.

With that option enabled, your Instagram app will now save all your posted Stories to your Archive folder. To open this folder, on your profile page, tap the hamburger menu and choose “Archive.”

And that’s it.

Turn Your Story Into a Highlight to Save the Story

The third way to save your Instagram Story is by converting your Story to an Instagram Highlight. These Highlights appear right beneath your picture on your profile page, and let you and your profile visitors see your saved Stories.

To use this method, open Instagram and access the Story to save. On the Story page, in the bottom-right corner, tap the three dots.

Select “Highlight” in the menu.

To add your Story to an existing Highlight you’ve created, tap that Highlight on the list. Or, create a new Highlight and add your Story to it by choosing “New.”

Once you’ve added your Story to either a new Highlight or an existing one, access your profile page, and you’ll see your saved Story

Convert Your Instagram Story to a Post

The last method on the list is to turn your Instagram Story into a regular post. This lets you keep your Stories alive even after 24 hours have passed as the regular posts never expire.

To perform the conversion, open Instagram and access your Story. In the Story’s bottom-right corner, tap the three dots and choose “Share as Post.”

On the “New Post” page, follow the usual post-publication instructions, like cropping your photo, applying filters, adding caption, tagging people, specifying a location, and so on.

Once you’ve done that, publish your post, and your Story in it will live forever.

How Do I Save Someone Else’s Instagram Story?

The short answer to that question is you can’t save other users’ Stories. Instagram offers no official option to download or save someone’s Stories to your phone or desktop.

However, if you’re really interested in doing that, you can take a screenshot of someone’s Story on your iPhone or Android phone, or you can record your iPhone or Android device’s screen when you’re watching someone’s Story. Instagram won’t notify the user that you’ve captured their Story.

And that’s how you go about downloading or saving a Story from Instagram on your phone. Enjoy!

