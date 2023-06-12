The mobile apps for Google Drive and Docs have always lagged behind the desktop web app in features. Thankfully, two significant updates are rolling out to the Android apps, which are especially helpful on devices with large screens.

First, Google is rolling out updates to the Drive app that improve the experience on foldable devices, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and upcoming Pixel Fold. There were already some optimizations for foldable devices in place, but now when you’re previewing a file, the controls will change depending on if the device is opened, closed, or only partially opened.

The other change is that Google Docs files will now open in paginated mode on Android, unless the document is already set to pageless format. This means you can now actually see the pages and page breaks in the Android app, matching the behavior of the desktop web app. The new behavior works best on larger screens, like tablets and foldables, but it can come in handy on regular smartphones as well.

Google says the new Android app updates are already rolling out. If you don’t see the changes yet, you might have to wait a few more days for the rollout to reach your device.