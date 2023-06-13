At a time when consumers are gouged on their increasingly-expensive mobile plans, Mint Mobile has stepped in with a sale to ease the burden of hefty phone bills. From today until July 14, the low-cost mobile service is offering all Mint Mobile plans for just $15 per month for three months — that’s 50% off Mint Mobile Unlimited, available right now.

Mint Mobile offers four monthly plans that all include unlimited talk and text, free mobile hotspot, and access to nationwide lightning-fast 5G coverage. You’ll choose your plan based on your data needs, with options available in 5GB, 15GB, 20GB, and unlimited (with a speed throttle after 40GB is used). Until July 14, no matter which plan you choose, it will cost only $15 per month for three months. That means you can save a full 50% on Mint Mobile’s Unlimited plan today. After the three-month period ends, plans will return to their original prices of $15 for 5GB, $20 for 15GB, $25 for 20GB, and $30 for unlimited data.

Mint Mobile Phone Plans | $15 per month | Mint Mobile

Signing up for Mint Mobile is simple and hassle-free. Before picking a plan, check the coverage and device compatibility tools to determine if service is available for your device in your area. Then, pick the plan that suits you best and follow the prompts until your order is placed and your plan is active. Along with low-price monthly service, Mint Mobile offers convenient payment plans on new phones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Take advantage of this limited-time deal and relieve your wallet of that costly phone bill. Mint Mobile’s $15-per-month offer is available until July 14, so you can enjoy low-cost access to a premium, high-speed 5G network and unlimited talk and text to keep you and your loved ones connected for less.