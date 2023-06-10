UFC 289
You can stream UFC 289's main card for an extra fee only on ESPN+, which is included with the Disney Bundle. Preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass as well as on ESPN, which is available with many live-TV streaming subscriptions.

A women’s championship fight headlines UFC 289, broadcast from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on June 10, 2023. Here’s how and where to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 289 Live in the United States

UFC 289’s main card is available exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Existing subscribers to ESPN+ ($9.99 per month or $99.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (featuring ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $12.99+ per month) can order UFC 289 for an additional $79.99. New subscribers can get a year of ESPN+ along with the UFC 289 broadcast for $124.98.

Watch on ESPN+

Current women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defends her title against Irene Aldana in the UFC 289 main event. The main card also includes a lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, a welterweight bout between Mike Malott and Adam Fugitt, a featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr, and a middleweight bout between Marc-André Barriault and Eryk Anders.

The preliminary bouts will be available for all subscribers to ESPN+ and the Disney Bundle at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Those bouts will also air on ESPN, which is available via live-TV streaming services, including DirecTV Stream ($74.99+ per month after a five-day free trial), Fubo ($74.99+ per month after a three-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Sling TV ($40+ per month), Vidgo ($69.99+ per month), and YouTube TV ($72.99 per month after a seven-day free trial).

The early preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to stream UFC 289 on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, or a live-TV streaming service, your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 289 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy way to watch UFC 289, no matter where you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

  1. Download ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server located in the United States.
  3. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, or live-TV streaming service account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 289.

