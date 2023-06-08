ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. The AI language model recently released an app for iPhone, letting you keep in touch with it and quickly get answers if you happen to need them while on the go. Now, that iOS app is getting substantial updates.

OpenAI is bringing new enhancements to the iOS version of ChatGPT, with the most notable additions being the integration of Shortcuts, allowing users to bring together the language model, as well as your prompts and its own outputs, with other apps and services. ChatGPT integrations have been available in the browser version of the AI for some time now, and you can use them with your phone thanks to this update.

Moreover, Siri integration has been introduced, enabling users to summon ChatGPT using voice commands or create Shortcuts using Siri. Other additions in this update include a new drag-and-drop capability, which allows users to easily transfer messages from ChatGPT’s interface to other apps on their iOS devices. We also get improved iPad support, making use of the whole screen rather than just being limited to being an oversized version of the iOS app.

If you want to give this update a spin, make sure to grab it on the App Store now.