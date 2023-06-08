RGB controls on PCs are a mess, with each accessory or component manufacturer usually having their own tool for configuring lights. Windows 11 is getting a more centralized RGB control hub, which might fix this a bit.

Windows 11’s new Dynamic Lighting control hub will let you control a number of RGB devices right from the Windows 11 settings page. This should go a long way in ending fragmentation and making RGB lighting actually easy to configure without using a thousand apps. Previously, if you wanted to avoid having to use multiple apps, you had to get all your peripherals and parts from a specific manufacturer, or from a manufacturer that’s listed as compatible with that specific RGB ecosystem. Now, things should be much easier.

Of course, there is really no improvement as long as these OEMs keep up using their own RGB ecosystems and don’t show a willingness to interoperate with each other. So of course, Microsoft enlisted the help of several of them. Acer, HP, ASUS, Logitech, Razer, and Twinkly are all going to eventually release products compatible with Dynamic Lighting. This likely doesn’t mean that the devices you have right now will be compatible whenever this feature on Windows drops, but it does mean that at some point, you’ll be able to buy devices that are compatible.

This feature is currently available for Insiders, and it will eventually become available for all users down the road.