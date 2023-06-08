Microsoft ended all support for Windows 7 and 8.1 earlier this year, which encouraged some software to move on from older Windows versions. Now, Google Drive is ending support for Windows 8 and some Windows 10 PCs.

Google quietly updated a support page for Google Drive, which now states that in August 2023, Google will drop support for the desktop Drive client on Windows 8, 8.1, and all 32-bit x86 versions of Windows. That includes the 32-bit version of Windows 10. Windows 11 has never been available for 32-bit PCs.

Google says that affected Windows PCs will still be able to access Drive through a web browser, but that might not be reliable for much longer, either. Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge dropped support for Windows 7 and 8.1 earlier this year, and most other browsers followed. Firefox has plans to support Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 until September 2024, but not farther than that. As the web version of Google Drive requires newer browser features, it will slowly stop working on the last available browser versions for older Windows PCs.

Many other applications and services are also moving on from Windows 7 and 8.1 if they haven’t already. Plex Media Server now requires Windows 10 or later, and Steam is planning the same change for 2024.