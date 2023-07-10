GPT-3 and ChatGPT are derivatives of OpenAI's LLM technology, each with distinct differences. GPT-3 excels in generating human-like text across various domains, while ChatGPT focuses on conversational interactions, providing more natural and coherent responses. ChatGPT is suitable for interactive dialogue, while GPT-3 is better for tasks requiring longer and richer responses.

What Is GPT-3?

ChatGPT and GPT 3 are two derivatives of OpenAI’s cutting edge Large Langauge Model (LLM) technology. While the name may sound similar, there are distinct differences between the two. We’ll cover these key differences and help you choose the right option.

GPT-3, or Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3, is the third iteration of OpenAI’s impressive language model series. What sets GPT-3 apart is its immense size, boasting a whopping 175 billion parameters. This vast scale enables GPT-3 to generate remarkably human-like text across a wide range of topics and contexts.

GPT-3 has been lauded for its ability to complete sentences, generate coherent paragraphs, translate languages, answer questions, and even create computer code. It’s versatility and high-quality output have made it a game-changer in various domains, from content generation to language translation.

On the other hand, if you require a more versatile language model capable of generating longer, contextually rich responses for tasks such as content generation or language translation, GPT-3 is the better choice. What it lacks in snappy conversational skill it makes up for in added depth. Then again, it’s much harder to access, since it’s designed for app developers to use via the OpenAI API. That’s as opposed to ChatGPT, which has a web interface and an official app.

Regardless of which version of OpenAI’s technology fits your needs better, you should remember that:

This technology can’t yet be used for mission-critical jobs.

These types of generative AI still have a significant tendency to “hallucinate”, which means they can make up plausible-sounding nonsense.

That being said, GPT-3 has been resoundingly surpassed by GPT-4, which is significantly better at everything than GPT-3 or ChatGPT running on the default GPT 3.5 Turbo model.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers get limited access to the GPT-4 model, so you can use it for truly complex and nuanced tasks, and you can currently sign up for the GPT-4 API waitlist. GPT-4 is more expensive to use and run, but the difference, at least in my experience using it in ChatGPT, is day and night.