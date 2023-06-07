It’s been a long time coming. Microsoft has been hard at work bringing Minecraft to a new platform — ChromeOS. Now, if you have a Chromebook, you can now drift away playing your favorite blocky game, as Minecraft has officially finished landing on the platform.

Microsoft has announced that Minecraft can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store if you happen to use a Chromebook. The game is compatible with certain specific models of Chromebooks, including all models launched within the last three years. Minimum requirements include at least an Intel Celeron N4500, an Intel Core i3-7130U, or an AMD Ryzen 3 3250C if you have an x86 model, and a MediaTek MT8183 or a Qualcomm SC7180 (Snapdragon 7c) if you have an ARM model. You also need at least 4GB of RAM, ChromeOS 111, and a minimum of 1GB of free storage for the game install process.

A version of Minecraft that’s specific for Chromebooks has been in the works for some time and has been available for testing for a few months, even. You could use other versions of Minecraft on your Chromebook with a little bit of elbow grease, but we didn’t have an officially supported version. That has changed.

Make sure to download it from the Play Store if you’d like to give it a spin.