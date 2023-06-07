Apple Maps has turned into an impressive competitor against Google Maps, but it was still undeniably worse when it came to offline support. Thankfully, Apple is finally fixing that.

Google Maps and other mapping applications allow you to save areas for offline use, which remain (at least partially) functional when you lose cell service. It can be an invaluable feature for rural areas or preparing for disasters, but Apple Maps currently has no similar feature. In the system updates announced earlier this week, Apple confirmed that Maps will add an offline mode with turn-by-turn navigation, estimated time of arrival, and finding places.

The new functionality should work like Google Maps: you select an area to save, and directions in that area will be available later without an internet connection. The same feature will also be available on the Apple Watch, where you can save data directly to the watch, or your watch can pull any saved maps from a connected iPhone. Apple Maps on iPads will also have offline support.

Offline maps will be available in the iOS 17, watchOS 10, and iPadOS 17 updates, which will arrive later this year.