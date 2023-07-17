What to Look for in a Smart Shower in 2023

Nothing beats a good blast of hot (or cold, if you’re into that) water in the shower to make you feel alive. A smart shower will give you that, plus a host of features that make your shower time even better.

Although they are currently fairly fresh in the world of smart home devices, smart showers are catching on and catching up fast. Their simple and elegant designs complement a clean and minimalist bathroom space but belie a wealth of hidden features to explore.

From controlling your shower temperature and settings using simple voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant to tracking and monitoring your water consumption, there’s plenty to consider when picking a smart shower. With remote control settings, you can receive alerts when your shower is up to temperature, so you can step into a luxurious shower that’s perfectly primed.

You might even look to install multiple outlets with your smart shower unit. In this case, you’ll need to check that the kit contains everything you need for installation and doesn’t require additional purchases.

Looking to combine those outlets for a uniquely personal experience? With outlets for head showers, hand showers, body sprays, and more, you’ll want something that gives you the freedom to set up everything just as you want, at the perfect temperature, and easily control it all.

With a smart shower, you’ll want to consider which features appeal to you most, how many outlets you plan on using in your shower space, and how easy the installation will likely be. And with these considerations in mind, you’ll want to splish and splash your way through our recommendations below.

The Moen TS3302TB Smart Shower Controller lets you connect up two separate shower fixtures, a showerhead, and a hand shower, giving you a lot of customization options. This wireless controller is compatible with Alexa, HomeKit, or Google Assistant and allows you to activate your shower remotely with a simple voice command.

By pairing with the Moen app, you can select your ideal water temperature before your shower, and your smart shower will ensure your water temperature is just right before you step in. This is a great feature and makes waiting for your shower to get up to temperature a thing of the past since you receive a voice notification or app alert when it’s time to get in.

You can program up to 12 different personalized presets via the app, then view and use them on the control panel. These presets let you tweak your preferred greeting, name, temperature, timers, and more, to help create that personal touch. You can easily toggle between settings for your connected water outlets using your voice, smartphone, or control panel.

One important thing to mention is that you will need a smart shower two-outlet thermostatic digital valve to install this unit. These can be purchased separately or as a Moen smart shower package. The controller then connects to the valve via a waterproof data cable to complete the setup. So unless you have a suitable valve installed at home, you’ll probably need to spend a bit more to get this smart shower up and running.

However, the ability to create a customized shower experience is as enticing as it should be. Activate it with a word, and walk right in, enjoying a shower set to your perfect temperature on demand. Plus, built-in water tracking features on the app have the potential to lead to energy savings further down the road, too.

Best Smart Shower for Tracking Water Usage: Hai Smart Shower Head

Pros ✓ Tracks water usage

Tracks water usage ✓ Customizable settings

Customizable settings ✓ Simple installation Cons ✗ Smart features relate to water tracking only

Smart shower heads make a great alternative for anyone looking to upgrade their shower without installing too much and emptying your wallet. The Hai Smart Shower offers its users an array of spray settings and colors, plus the handy ability to track your water consumption.

This Bluetooth-enabled smart shower head works with the Hai app to provide key data on your water usage. An LED light on the shower head can be customized via the app to notify you when your shower has reached optimum temperature or when you’ve reached your water use limit, should you wish to set one.

Being a showerhead rather than a complete shower unit, setup takes minutes and allows simple DIY installation. It uses a half-inch universal NPT thread, which can be attached to any wall-mount shower arm without trouble. It’s a great option for folks in rented accommodation, as it doesn’t involve any undue fiddling with the pre-installed system.

It offers multiple spray settings, from high-pressure streams to fine mists. You can choose from standard or eco-efficient pressure, depending on the water quality in your residential area. Choosing the eco-efficient option for low-flow environments will help maximize the water pressure from your smart shower head.

Unlike most smart showers, the Hai Smart Shower can be purchased in one of six colors (including red, yellow, and blue) so you can match your bathroom decor.

Pros ✓ Complete smart shower setup

Complete smart shower setup ✓ Voice and app control

Voice and app control ✓ Precise temperature and pressure settings across four outlets Cons ✗ Expensive

Let’s say you want to install a complete smart water network at home. You’ll need a digital controller for multiple outlets, a digital shower valve, and a backup battery pack. Luckily, this Moen TS3304BL U Digital Shower Kit has all of this in one convenient package. It’s the Moen TS3302TB, but dialed up to 11.

Similarly to the Moen TS3302TB, this kit is compatible with Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Assistant, allowing for voice control. It can also be controlled remotely with your smartphone or via the LCD control panel. Settings can be customized with preferred temperature, power, and presets.

With the S3104 Digital Thermostatic Valve, you can dial in and maintain consistent, precise temperature and pressure settings across four outlets. These can all be controlled separately via the Moen app or the LCD control panel. With the included backup battery kit, you can gain an additional two to three days of use in the event of a power outage.

Naturally, with a four-outlet setup, you will have greater versatility with your water settings, enabling you to have a connected shower head, hand shower, and body spray, all functioning at once or in isolation. And the ability to control every facet of your faucets remotely or verbally is fantastic.

There’s no escaping the hefty price point here, however. This complete smart shower kit is not for modest budgets. But if you want to outfit your bathroom with the ultimate all-in-one smart shower package, this is it. Just be warned, it could ruin ordinary showers for you forever.

Pros ✓ Alexa enabled speaker

Alexa enabled speaker ✓ Tuned to shower acoustics for better sound

Tuned to shower acoustics for better sound ✓ Speaker can be easily docked/undocked Cons ✗ Without the speaker, the shower head has no smart features

Do you like a good old singsong in the shower? If so, the Kohler Moxie Bluetooth Shower Speaker could be the best thing that’s ever happened to your shower time. This smart shower head features an Alexa-enabled Bluetooth speaker and lets you enjoy your favorite music, audiobooks, or podcasts, while you wash your hair. Plus, it’s also ideal for adding shampoo to your shopping list if you’ve run out!

This magnetic speaker is rated IPX7 waterproof and can be easily attached or detached from the shower head, allowing it to be used anywhere, just as you would a regular Bluetooth speaker. The charging dock includes the speaker and shower head, which will run for up to nine hours on a full charge.

The Moxie speaker magnetically docks into the shower head, which uses angled nozzles to direct the water spray around the speaker rather than directly onto it. You’ll get a full-coverage, powerful, which though it can’t be adjusted, still offers an immersive and relaxing experience for the user.

Cleverly, the speaker is tuned to the bathroom’s acoustics, meaning the water spray won’t drown out the sound. The speaker’s sound output will automatically adjust to compensate for the shower and the cubicle’s noise. Though, being an Alexa-enabled speaker, you can always ask it to turn itself up anyway.

Chances are, you’d be less likely to use this Bluetooth speaker outside of the shower space, particularly in preference to a regular speaker, but it’s great to have the option to do so anyway. Instead, the Kohler Moxie Alexa Enabled Shower Head shines exactly where it’s supposed to and makes shower time feel a bit more decadent.

Pros ✓ Custom water settings

Custom water settings ✓ Ability to set temperature limits

Ability to set temperature limits ✓ Easily combine, or switch between outlets Cons ✗ Installation is not for amateurs

While not a smart shower in that it doesn’t feature a companion app or voice-activated controls, the Grohe 29137000 Grohtherm Thermostatic Trim still contains a few features that can be considered ‘smart’ that will certainly add some value to your shower time.

With it, you can select your desired water source and adjust the water volume at the press of a button. It contains three valves, all of which can be customized, depending on your setup. You can switch between water outlets or combine them to tailor your shower experience just to your liking. This is ideal for shower spaces where you want to have head, hand, and side showers.

As well as offering the ability to combine or switch between outlets and spray patterns, this unit uses Grohe TurboStat Technology to negate any undesirable temperature fluctuations. In addition, a safe stop button can act as a temperature override, allowing you to set a maximum shower temperature to prevent scalding. This is a great feature, particularly for protecting younger family members.

Another handy feature of this thermostat is that it gives you control over the water flow. The Grohe EcoJoy feature can be accessed simply by turning the volume adjustment on the smart control button. This allows you to select a water-saving economy flow, which reduces the number of units being consumed, but in a way that doesn’t compromise on the overall performance.

On the downside, installation of the trim itself can be tricky and may not be something you want to attempt yourself as part of a DIY project. If in doubt, get a plumber to sort the complicated stuff out, and you’ll have your Grohe 2913700 safely installed in no time. It’s a great choice for ensuring consistent water flow and temperature and for switching between and combining outlets.