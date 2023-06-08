It’s almost time to honor that father figure in your life with the latest in Dad-friendly tech. To help you pick out the gadgets and gizmos that dear ‘ole Dad will love, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite Father’s Day tech deals. Gift your pop a portable way to cool down this summer, the tools to make a backyard bonfire, and more for a truly special Father’s Day.

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbuds for $57.99 ($92 off)

Whether he’s constantly on the phone or loves to escape into his favorite tunes, this pair of Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbuds will give Dad a way to enhance both. Geek Squad puts its seal of approval on the refurbished earbuds, offering you peace of mind that they’ll work as if they’re brand new. These wireless earbuds deliver a high-quality, crystal-clear sound over a stable Bluetooth 5.2 connection. Active Noise Cancellation drowns out the world while Ambient Sound mode amplifies what the wearer wants to hear. Designed 10% smaller than their predecessor, the Buds2 will be a comfortable fit for most ears and should stay in place whether Dad is in the yard mowing or lounging and listing to his favorite podcast. Outfitted with a rechargeable battery and an included charging cradle, the Buds2 provides up to 7.5 hours of music and conference calls. The Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Buds2 earbuds are on sale through June 18.

Abode Cordless Cooling Fan for $89 ($36 off)

As things heat up outside, Dad can keep cool with his very own Abode Cordless Cooling Fan. Though the main feature is its whisper-quiet cooling, the Abode fan offers a nine-hour battery life and a 180-degree adjustable range. No matter where Dad is, the precision-engineered blades will send a cooling breeze his way. Even if he doesn’t need the fan blowing on him, it’s a versatile dual-purpose portable device that can double as a gentle mood light. The ambient glow is warm and soothing, making it a great night light for winding down at the end of the day. Simple to use and easy to transport, Dad is sure to put his new Abode Cordless Cooling Fan to work this summer.

Solo Stove Backyard Bundle Starting At $314.99

Does Dad love to set himself up in the backyard with a chair and gaze out at the stars? Then he may love having a Solo Stove’s Backyard Bundle, a kit that provides everything needed for a portable smokeless firepit. The Backyard Bundle is available in multiple sizes, from the small Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0 to the oversized Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0. Each bundle comes with a stainless steel pit, a removable base plate and ash pan, a burn-protection shield, a lid, a weather-resilient cover, and a convenient carry case. Whether Dad likes to go camping or entertains often in the backyard, the Backyard Bundle adds a safe and efficient way to enjoy a fire, roast some hot dogs, or cook up some s’mores. All versions of the Solo Stove Backyard Bundle are on sale until June 12th.

More Father’s Day Deals

Looking for even more Father’s Day deals? We have you covered with these additional sales we found around the web.