Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse For $71.84 ($28.15 Off) — Best Price Ever

While most laptops these days come with built-in touchpads, some of us still prefer to use a computer mouse instead, and the Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse is an excellent choice for your Windows PC, Mac, or even your iPad. As one of the best computer mice of 2023, it features a highly ergonomic vertical design that keeps your hand in a more natural position as you scroll and click. Paired with the mouse’s 4000 DPI high-precision sensor, which reduces the amount of hand movement you’ll need to use it, the Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse helps to prevent fatigue and hand or wrist strain. Since it’s a wireless mouse that charges via a USB-C cord, it also provides you with superior freedom of movement and you’ll never need to worry about its wires getting tangled with your computer’s other cables. And as an added bonus, it’s capable of pairing with up to three devices at once.

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand (for Xbox Series X|S) For $27.99 ($12 Off) — Best Price Ever

It’s always frustrating when a controller dies in the middle of a gaming session. If you’re an Xbox user who prefers to use rechargeable batteries to power your controllers, investing in a Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S is well worth your while. One of our favorite accessories for the Xbox Series X and S, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better Xbox charging dock. It can revive a dead controller back to full power within three hours, and it’s specifically designed to prevent both overheating and short-circuiting for safe overnight charging. Even though it’s advertised as a changing stand for Xbox Series X and S controllers, it’s actually compatible with Xbox One and Elite Series 1 wireless controllers as well. The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand is also available in 11 different colors, coming in shades like Shock Blue and Pulse Red, to perfectly match your style and preferences.

Kootek Laptop Cooling Pad For $19.99 ($18 Off)

Whether you’re a serious gamer or you work long, intensive hours on your laptop, you don’t want to risk your device overheating, as this can lead to a slower performance, reduced battery life, and even component failures. The Kootek Laptop Cooling Pad is a great way to prevent your laptop from overheating without breaking the bank. Suitable for any laptop that is 17 inches or smaller, this cooling pad comes equipped with five different fans in two different sizes to keep air flowing around your laptop from every angle. You have the option to run one, four, or all five fans at once, as well as turn the built-in LED lights on and off as desired. This pad can be tilted to six possible heights, and there are two stoppers at the bottom edge to hold your laptop in place, even when adjusted to a higher angle. With two USB ports and a compact design when not it use, you’ll be able to easily bring the Kootek Laptop Cooling Pad to the office, your local coffee shop, or on work trips so you can keep your laptop cool and ventilated, even on the go.

