It can be annoying to create a new contact for someone in person, which either involves reading a number or email address out loud, or handing someone your phone. Apple is working on a new option, based on AirDrop.

iOS 17 is introducing changes to AirDrop, including a brand new feature that’s called “NameDrop.” It lets iPhone owners swap contact information by just bringing their phones close together. Once you do this, both iPhones will bring up their Contact Poster, and then, with the tap of a button, your contact information will be saved on the other user’s Contacts app, and vice versa. It doesn’t get any easier than this. The same gesture will also work when you do it between an iPhone and an Apple Watch.

Apple

It’s not the only change made to AirDrop. This same gesture between two iPhones can be initiated to do anything from sharing music through SharePlay, watching a movie, or playing a game. The gesture is being thought of as a way for iPhone users to make their devices interact more easily and seamlessly with each other.

You’ll be able to check this out whenever iOS 17 rolls out to your device, which is expected to happen in a few months.