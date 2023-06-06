Apple had a lot to announce yesterday, from the long-awaited Vision Pro headset to a major Apple Watch update. The company also confirmed that, finally, you’ll be able to share access to AirTags with other people.

Many other Bluetooth tracker networks, including SmartThings and Tile, allow you to share a tracker with other accounts. That way, another person can see its location at any time. Apple’s Find My network has not had that feature ever since its introduction in 2021. However, that is finally changing.

Apple said in the blog post for iOS 17 yesterday, “AirTag can be shared with up to five other people, allowing friends and family to keep track of an item in Find My. Everyone in a group will be able to see an item’s location, play a sound, and use Precision Finding to help pinpoint the location of a shared AirTag when nearby. This also works with all other Find My network accessories.”

It’s great to see sharing finally arrive, especially in a way that will also work with other Find My accessories, like the Eufy SmartTrack Link from Anker, or the Chipolo CARD. The option to share trackers is especially useful for couples and families to quickly find each other’s stuff. It can also be helpful if you give something with Find My to a friend (like a backpack) and want to let them keep track of it too.

The option to share Find My devices with other people is coming in the iOS 17 update, expected to arrive later this year.