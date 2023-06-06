Enjoy the crystal clear sounds of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live without the high price tag. This pair of true wireless Bluetooth buds are Geek Squad Certified Refurbished and discounted down to $55.99 ($94 off) for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is the third iteration of the company’s inaugural earbuds. They first launched in August 2020, just over a year after the Galaxy Buds released, and were the first in the Galaxy Buds line to offer active noise cancelation. The redesign from the traditional earbud shape catered to users who struggled to keep the original model in place.

These refurbished buds have been certified by Best Buy’s Geek Squad to guarantee the same high-quality listening experience that you’d get with a brand-new pair. Only with these buds, you save 63% on the retail price. Samsung’s kidney-shaped earbuds sport 12mm speakers and deliver enhanced bass despite their small size. Get lost in your favorite playlist with the bud’s six-hour battery life, then recharge using the included case and get back to the day’s soundtrack when they’re ready to go again.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $55.99 ($94 off) | Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live offer a true wireless experience with full-bodied audio unimpeded by external sounds, thanks to active noise cancelation. Drown out the world and get lost in your music with the tap of your buds or let in some sound to ensure you don’t miss out on live conversations or important commuter announcements. You can also have your own uninterrupted, hands-free conversations with the built-in noise-canceling microphone.

Grab these Greek Squad Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Live today and save up to 63%, bringing the final price down to just $55.99 ($94 off).