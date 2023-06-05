Apple occasionally releases a new app for its devices, like the Freeform app that arrived last year. Today at WWDC, Apple revealed the new Journal app.

Journal is, as the name might imply, a journaling app for writing about your day. The app will create suggestions for journaling based on recent locations, workouts, music (possibly only from Apple Music), and photos. Apple will also make these suggestions available for other apps to use, so we might see other apps build features with the same functionality later this year.

Apple said journal entries are saved on your device, and are end-to-end encrypted, so “not even Apple” can access your data. It’s not clear if the Journal app will be available on devices other than iPhones, though.

Journal will be available in the iOS 17 update for iPhone, coming later this year.