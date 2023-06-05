With Apple’s switch from Intel’s lineup of x86 chips to its own, in-house chipsets, Apple has done some amazing stuff performance-wise. Now, things are getting even better with the announcement of Apple’s most powerful chipset to date, the M2 Ultra.

The Apple M2 Ultra is the successor to the M1 Ultra and the most powerful chip belonging to the M2 range, and it’s coming with a lot of improvements. It’s, essentially, two M2 Max dies fused together with Apple’s UltraFusion (which allows both dies to essentially act as a single chip with low latency between them), and has a total of 134 billion transistors, which is 20 billion more than the M1 Ultra. The chip itself can be equipped with up to 24 CPU cores and 76 GPU cores, and it allows for up to 192GB of unified memory.

All of this makes Apple’s newest chip so powerful, the company is confident enough about it to use it to complete transitioning all of its Mac range into Apple silicon. The chip is not only featured in a refreshed model of the Mac Studio (which was also the only computer in Apple’s range to feature the M1 Ultra) but also on the very first Apple silicon-powered Mac Pro. That’s the computer that costs several thousand dollars and is intended for getting professional-grade work done, so imagine just how powerful this is.

If you’re interested in trying it out, you’ll have to get the new Mac Studio or Mac Pro. Be ready to spend a few thousand bucks, though.