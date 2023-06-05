There have been rumors for a while about a larger MacBook Air. Today, Apple made it official at WWDC: the 15-inch MacBook Air is here.

Apple revealed a new 15-inch version of the MacBook Air today, which will be sold alongside the existing 13-inch model that was revealed last year and the older M1 Air. Apple is officially dropping the price of the 13-inch Air to $1,099, and the M1 Air will remain at its current cost of $999.

The new MacBook Air has a 15.3-inch screen, giving you more room for productivity and media, with bezels that are only 5mm across. The laptop itself is also 11.5 mm thin, which Apple says is the thinnest 15-inch laptop on the market right now. There’s also a notch that protrudes into the screen, like the existing MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, containing the camera and other sensors.

There are all the same connectivity options here as the smaller Air, including a MagSafe connector for charging, two Thunderbolt/USB-C ports for charging and accessories, and a headphone jack. It would have been nice to see at least one USB Type-A port, but that can be solved with the right adapter.

Apple will start selling the new MacBook Air later today, starting at $1,199. It will be sold in four colors.