Striking the perfect merger between AR and VR by releasing so-called “mixed-reality” headsets is a task that’s been on many tech companies’ minds for some time. Now, Apple is finally going public with its own efforts to make one: the new Apple Vision Pro.

The Apple Vision Pro is Apple’s first mixed-reality headset and one that everyone has been speculating about for a rather long time. Apple made sure to include this as “one more thing” by the end of its WWDC 2023 keynote, indicating it’s its biggest announcement in that conference, as well as being Apple’s first new hardware category since the introduction of the Apple Watch in 2015.

The Apple Vision Pro is a whole head-mounted computer, with the company saying that it’s the beginning of “spatial computing.” Its concept reminds us a lot of competitors such as the Microsoft HoloLens. It can overlay apps in the real world, and it’s controlled with your eyes as well as with hand gestures. It has an aluminum frame, high-quality displays for each eye, and outward-facing cameras. It can also account for different face and head shapes, as well as vision differences.

EyeSight can overlay your eyes on the device’s external display, and if you’re busy doing something in the headset, it will be shown as well. It’s great for watching movies, gaming, and pretty much anything you might want to do with it since it pretty much makes the real world your screen. The headset runs VisionOS and has the capability of capturing photos and videos.

Play Video

You won’t have to wait too long for the Apple Vision Pro. It costs $3499, and it will be available on store shelves next year, so you have plenty of time to save up if you’re interested in buying this.