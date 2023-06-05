Bing Chat is great, but don’t you wish occasionally that you could have longer, better conversations with it? Microsoft is officially increasing the number of tokens per conversation so you can have longer conversations with its generative AI.

Bing Chat has announced a new series of updates. Among them, the limit of turns is being increased from 20 turns per conversation to 30 turns. The overall number of turns per day (how many prompts/messages you can send per day across different conversations) is also increasing to 300. This change is also apparently being applied in a retroactive manner, so some older conversations, where you might have reached the limit previously, can now be continued for 10 more turns.

There are also a number of other visual changes. For one, Bing’s Image Creator is now supported across all chat modes, letting you generate images regardless of what mode you’re using — whether it’s Creative, Precise, or Balanced modes. In addition, travel-related queries will now show you bigger links with image previews in case you want to research specific destinations more in-depth. With these changes, Bing is becoming even more useful than it already is.

Make sure to fire up the AI if you want to check out these changes.