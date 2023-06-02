Google Wallet, previously known as Google Pay (and before that, Android Pay), is the main tap-to-pay service for Android devices. Google has now revealed a few new features that are rolling out soon.

First, you’ll soon be able to take a photo of any card or pass with a barcode or QR code, and save it in Google Wallet. This is a feature that Samsung Wallet (which was also renamed recently) has had for a while, and it should come in handy for all the cards and passes that don’t officially support Google Wallet or other digital platforms. When you need to use it, you just open the Google Wallet app and pick the right card or pass, and the barcode or QR code will appear on the screen.

Google is also working on support for health insurance cards, which are stored as a “private pass” and can only be viewed with a fingerprint or PIN. The company said in a blog post, “Google and Humana are developing a digital version of their health insurance card to save to Google Wallet. This will provide Humana’s members a convenient way to access their insurance information swiftly and securely right from the palm of their hand. And in the U.K., people will be able to save their National Insurance Number to their Wallet from the HMRC app.”

There are a few other improvements that are in the works or already available, but they won’t apply to everyone. The US state of Maryland now supports saving state IDs and driver licenses in Google Wallet, with the same functionality coming to residents in Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia “in the coming months.” Google is also testing support for corporate badges in Google Wallet.

If you don’t have Google Wallet already — many Samsung Galaxy phones don’t ship with it pre-installed — you can download it from the Play Store.