Last year, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) raised the price of its Meta Quest 2 VR headset to $400. After some back and forth, the Quest 2 is returning to its initial price, alongside the announcement of the Quest 3.

The Quest 2 was initially priced at $299 for the 128GB model, or $399 for the 256GB version, which made it by far the most affordable way to try VR apps and games in 2020. In 2022, the 128GB model was increased to $399.99, and the 256GB model jumped to $499.99. Meta said that the price changes were required “to continue investing in moving the VR industry forward for the long term.” Meta tweaked the pricing again in March 2023, with the 256GB model dropping to $429.99, but the base model remained at $399.99.

Now, we’ve come full circle. Meta revealed in a blog post today, “Starting June 4, we’re lowering the price of Quest 2 to $299.99 USD for the 128GB SKU and $349.99 USD for the 256GB SKU, helping even more people access the magic of all-in-one VR and our vast content library.”

The upcoming Quest 3 will start at $499.99 when it arrives later this year, so the Quest 2 will serve as a budget alternative. It’s not clear how much longer the Quest 2 will stick around after the new model is introduced, though. Software support for the original Meta Quest just ended, too.