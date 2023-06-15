OnePlus first gained a name selling cheap, powerful Android phones. The company’s flagship phones aren’t the value they once were, but OnePlus now has a few budget phones, including brand-new Nord N30 5G.

Following the recent release of the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus has yet another budget device on the way, but this one is a phone instead of a tablet. The OnePlus Nord N30 5G’s most notable feature is, perhaps, its 108MP camera. Certain phones with nice cameras such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra notably use 108MP sensors, and while pixel counts rarely mean anything on their own, this camera should still be serviceable enough to capture your memories in nice quality.

As for other specifications, this phone comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 6.72-inch 120Hz 1080p display. Other features include fast charging up to 50W, a 5,000 mAh battery for all-day battery life, a microSD card slot that lets you put up to 1TB of storage in this phone, and a good old-fashioned headphone jack.

On the software side, the phone comes with OxygenOS 13.1, which is based on Android 13. We should mention that OnePlus doesn’t have the best track record with software updates, and for budget phones, it’ll probably be even worse.

The OnePlus Nord N30 is priced at $299, and you can order one today from the OnePlus online store. It might also show up at other stores and select carriers in the near future.