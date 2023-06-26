Matter hasn’t quite lived up to its promise of an effort-free smart home platform, but some manufacturers are sticking with it. TP-Link is joining the fray with new smart switches of its own, belonging to its Tapo sub-brand.

The company has just announced two new products, the Tapo S505, and the Tapo S505D. The former is a simple light switch, while the other is a light dimmer. Both of these smart switches can be controlled by voice using your voice assistant of choice, by enrolling it into your preferred smart home ecosystem — thanks to Matter, it’s compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri. The switches can also be controlled from the Tapo app.

Other features include the ability to preset schedules, an away mode that can simulate user presence by turning the lights on and off at random intervals (thus keeping intruders away), and smart actions with Tapo smart sensors. In the case of the S505D light dimmer, you can, of course, configure how dim, or light, you want the light to be, and have things just the way you like them.

TP-Link Tapo S505D Smart Light Dimmer This TP-Link smart light dimmer is Matter-compatible, ensuring you can use it regardless of what smart home environment you're using.

The Tapo S505 smart switch can be bought for $27.99, while the S505D light dimmer is $29.99. They are both available on Amazon, so make sure to check them out.