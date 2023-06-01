It’s been a wild few weeks for Toyota owners. If you happen to own a Toyota, you might want to keep reading, as the company has identified a data breach that affects hundreds of thousands of owners.

Toyota has announced the discovery of another batch of exposed data resulting from what the company says is a “misconfiguration” of its connected cloud service, which provides internet features to Toyota vehicle owners such as vehicle information, in-car entertainment, and assistance in case of accidents or breakdowns. The breach affects around 260,000 Toyota car owners. The company also says that it found out about this while conducting a wider investigation after admitting, two weeks ago, to another data breach that’s been ongoing for a decade.

The newly discovered exposed data includes in-vehicle device identifiers and mapping data shown on car navigation systems in Japan, as well as customer names and addresses for some cars sold in other countries. Customers who purchased Toyota vehicles as early as December 2007 may be affected if their data was exposed between February 2015 and May 2023.

Luckily, if you’re actually affected, Toyota should be reaching out to you sooner or later to notify you of the breach, and whether you need to take any steps. It doesn’t look like any sensitive information has leaked, though, so you’re likely in the clear.