8/10 ? 1 - Does not work

2 - Barely functional

3 - Severely lacking in most areas

4 - Functions, but has numerous issues

5 - Fine yet leaves a lot to be desired

6 - Good enough to buy on sale

7 - Great and worth purchasing

8 - Fantastic, approaching best-in-class

9 - Best-in-class

10 - Borderline perfection Rating: Price: $80

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S isn’t the kind of mouse that tries to wow you with a crazy design and a boatload of features, but when it comes to nailing the basics, Logitech goes above and beyond. Not to mention the Anywhere 3S is compact enough to travel with, and the battery lasts for over a month.

Here's What We Like Very comfortable

Ultra-fast scrolling

Customizable clicks and buttons

Long-lasting battery

Fair price And What We Don't No left-right scrolling

Might be too small for some

How-To Geek's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

Design: What Logitech Does Best

Dimensions: 3.96 x 2.56 x 1.35in (100.584 x 65.024 x 34.29mm)

3.96 x 2.56 x 1.35in (100.584 x 65.024 x 34.29mm) Weight: 0.21lbs (0.095kg)

0.21lbs (0.095kg) Battery Life: 70 days (full charge), 3 hours for a one-minute quick charge

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is the mouse you’ll want when optimizing your workflow. Joining the ranks of competitive point-and-click mice, the Anywhere 3S is compact and lightweight, but nothing about the chassis screams “cheap.”

Silicone padding on the left and right sides provides comfortable resting spots for your thumb and pinky, and there’s even enough space on the thumb side for two customizable buttons. You can also create custom mapping for the scroll wheel’s click command and the traditional button located in front of it (above the Logitech name). And speaking of the scroll wheel, the Anywhere 3S is equipped with a sturdy, metallic scroll that feels good on the digits and offers minimal resistance.

A matte-black plastic is the main casing for the 3S, and the left and right clicks are seamlessly integrated into the top part of the chassis. Underneath, you’ll find four silicone stoppers for keeping the mouse from sliding around on hard surfaces (and from scraping up said surfaces), along with an input-switching button (you can have the 3S paired to three devices simultaneously).

As far as box contents go, the Anywhere 3S comes with the mouse itself, a USB-C to USB-A charging cable, and a user manual.

Pairing: A Quick Connection to Up to Three Devices

Connectivity: Bluetooth Low Energy

Bluetooth Low Energy Compatibility: Windows 10, 11, or later, macOS 11 or later, Linux, ChromeOS, iPadOS 14 or later, Android 9.0 or later

As mentioned, the Logitech Anywhere 3S can be connected to three different Bluetooth-ready devices simultaneously. In fact, throughout testing, I had the mouse linked up to my 2020 MacBook Pro, my girlfriend’s 2016 MacBook Pro, and my iPhone 12, all at the same time. But what about the actual pairing process? It couldn’t be easier.

Simply flip the 3S over and tap the input selector button until you’ve landed on the input you want to set up. Then, press and hold the selector until the white LED indicator starts blinking rapidly. At this point, you should be able to go into the Bluetooth settings on your host device to connect the mouse. Then, it’s just a matter of tapping the input selector until you’ve landed on the hardware you want the 3S to control.

The Anywhere 3S is also compatible with the Logi Bolt USB receiver (not included), which is good for those of us who want the 3S to connect with up to six devices at once.

As far as signal strength goes, I was able to walk outside of my apartment building and down the sidewalk a few paces. This put me close to 75 feet away from my computer, and my girlfriend confirmed that the scrolling I was doing outside was indeed working on my MacBook. Of course, Bluetooth connectivity will vary based on how many surfaces and competing frequencies are between the 3S and your host device.

Using the Anywhere 3S: Putting macOS to the Test

I tested the Logitech Anywhere 3S with three different applications that I use all the time: Safari, Notes, and GarageBand. All three programs were running on a 2020 MacBook Pro, with a direct Bluetooth link between the Anywhere 3S and the laptop.

When it comes to web browsing, the Anywhere 3S more then gets the job done. In fact, I usually find myself tweaking a few sensitivity settings for any mouse that I demo, but this was the first time I didn’t adjust a thing. I was totally content with how quickly the cursor moved around the different tabs I had open, and the default right-click gave me all the additional cut-and-paste-style commands I would normally use.

I use the Notes app on a near-daily basis, and while I’m conditioned to the feel and speed of my MacBook’s trackpad and keyboard when using the program, incorporating the Anywhere 3S only strengthened my experience with the app. The same goes for GarageBand, which can be a royal pain to use when you’re trying to record with nothing but your typical laptop commands. It was so nice to be able to use the Anywhere 3S to click, drag, and adjust all the different tracks in a single song, a process that can be exceptionally tedious when relegated to the trackpad.

Battery Life: Better than the Rest

The Anywhere 3S is similar to many wireless mice these days (at least as far as USB-C recharging goes), but Logitech pushes the envelope a bit further. The company claims you’ll get up to 70 days of power on a single charge, with an additional three hours of juice for just one minute of recharging.

When I received my demo unit, the mouse’s battery was already at 60%. After only a minute or two of charging (I had the USB-C to USB-A cable plugged into an AC power brick), the battery level rose to 70%. I’m guessing that if I kept the mouse plugged in for another 10 minutes or so, I could have had close to a full charge.

Quick charging is a feature I believe most devices should have these days, especially go-to accessories that make all the difference in a well-optimized workstation. And thanks to that USB-C port, the MX Anywhere 3S takes full advantage of its battery strengths.

The Best Mice of 2023 Best Mouse Overall Razer Pro Click Humanscale Wireless Mouse Best Budget Mouse Logitech G203 Wired Lightsync Mouse Best Gaming Mouse Logitech G502 X plus Lightspeed Best Wireless Mouse Logitech MX Master 3S Best Wired Mouse Razer Basilisk V3 Best Ergonomic Mouse Logitech MX Vertical Best Mouse for Mac Apple Magic Mouse 2

Using Logi Options+: Desktop Software You Don’t Want to Miss

The Anywhere 3S can also be added to Logitech’s desktop software, Logi Options+. On the download page, choose either Windows or macOS, then go ahead and launch the app. To add the Anywhere 3S, choose a connectivity method (you can use a Logi Bolt USB receiver or Bluetooth) and make sure the mouse is powered on. Once the Anywhere 3S has been added, you’ll have a bevy of customization options at your disposal.

When you launch the software, you’ll be on the “Buttons” screen by default. From here, you can map commands and Smart Action automations to the four customizable buttons on the Anywhere 3S (I’m counting a click of the scroll wheel as its own button). You can also click “Add Application” (top-right corner of the screen) to assign things like web browser and conferencing software to one of the mouse’s custom clicks.

On the “Point and Scroll” screen, you’ll be able to adjust the sensitivity and speed of the scroll wheel. There’s also an option here for enabling/disabling horizontal scrolling with the two left-facing buttons on the mouse. If you have the Anywhere 3S paired to multiple devices, you can see what hardware it’s connected to by clicking the “Easy-Switch” button.

If you have your Anywhere 3S paired to more than one computer, and the screens are side-by-side, you can set up Logi Flow (by clicking the “Flow” option). This allows you to move text and files between both machines by simply moving the cursor from one display to the next. And for all things troubleshooting, along with factory reset options and software updates, head to the “Settings” menu.

Should You Buy the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S?

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S isn’t a mouse that wants to reinvent pointing and clicking, but when it comes to comfort, maneuverability, and the ability to link the peripheral to up to three devices, Logitech’s newest Master Series mouse gets two thumbs-up from me!