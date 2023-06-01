Turn up the volume and take your music outdoors or virtually anywhere you go with the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, now on sale for $199.99 ($280 off). The rechargeable wireless speaker will add a boost of entertainment whether you’re lounging by the pool or moving throughout your home.

Harman Kardon is not a newcomer to the audio space. As a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, the company specializes in B2B audio solutions, having worked with Apple, Inc., BMW, Lexus, Rolls-Royce, Toyota, and so many more. The company was established in 1953 and entered the market with the seven-tube A-100 AM-FM tuner and the world’s first integrated hi-fi receiver, the Festival D-1000. Over the next 70 years, Harman fine-tuned its audio strategy, eventually leading to high-quality, portable experiences like the Onyx Studio 6 Bluetooth Speaker.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $199.99 ($280 Off) | Harman Kardon

This heavily discounted water-resistant speaker is tested to run for up to eight hours on a single charge, delivering accurate sound produced over a 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response range. At 11.2 x 11.5 x 5in and only 6.5 lbs (28.4 x 29.1,2 x 12.7cm and 2.9kg), the Onyx Studio 6 is a lightweight and portable option that can go just about anywhere you need. You’ll especially enjoy the crystal-clear audio filling the peaceful night sky thanks to the 80dB signal-to-noise ratio. Simply grab the speaker by the handle and carry it anywhere you go to enjoy Harman Kardon’s signature brilliant audio.

The Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Bluetooth Speaker is available via Best Buy for its limited-time price of $199.99 ($280). Now is the time to grab this portable speaker and start streaming music via Bluetooth from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop.