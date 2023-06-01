Finding the right outdoor camera can be complicated, but luckily, there are plenty of good options out there. This camera by TP-Link’s sub-brand, Tapo, might just be the one you’ve been looking for.

TP-Link has released the Tapo C325WB ColorPro outdoor camera, which might be one of the more feature-packed models we’ve seen yet. The camera adopts what TP-Link calls “ColorPro Night Vision,” a technology that, according to the company, will provide users with pro-grade monitoring and recording that’s superior to competitors.

The camera itself comes with an f/1.0 aperture and a large 1/1.79” sensor, capturing 2K images with a 127-degree field-of-view, ensuring that it can capture clear images even in ultra-low-light scenarios. It’s able to capture images in light conditions as dark as 0.05 lux, meaning it’s great even in the darkest of nights. Plus, it’s equipped with AI tech that will help you identify people, pets, and vehicles, notifying you accordingly of what it finds.

The camera is surely looking promising, and it needs to be, considering that it’s costing $119. If it sounds like your kind of camera, you can now buy it on Amazon.