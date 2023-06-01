There are plenty of emulators out there, and MAME is one of the standouts. It’s a multi-purpose emulator that can emulate a variety of arcade games and platforms, making it more flexible than purpose-built emulators. The latest update makes it even more versatile.

The latest MAME 0.255 update builds upon the previous release by adding a number of new features and fixes, making some more games playable, while adding support for several other systems. There’s now have support for Namco System 10 MP3 audio, making titles such as Golgo 13: Juusei playable. Pop’n Music rhythm games are now playable, and the MAME team is also adding support for a bunch of games, including two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games from Konami.

In addition, Motorola 88000-based systems such as the Luna 88K and Luna 88K2 have also been added, as well as support for the 1990s handheld Psion HC 100. And of course, we also get our usual dose of bug fixes and performance improvements.

If you’d like to check it out, make sure to read through the full changelog, and, of course, download the newest version now. It’s now available on GitHub for you to check out.