To resolve DNS issues on Windows, try opening your site in a different web browser, restarting your router, disabling your VPN, or running the "Internet Connections" troubleshooter. Other options include deleting your DNS cache, trying another device on the same network or another DNS server, updating your network adapter drivers, turning off your antivirus or IPv6, deactivating other network adapters, and booting your PC in safe mode.

Why Do You Get a “DNS Server Not Responding” Error?

DNS servers’ unavailability causes your Windows PC to display a “DNS Server Is Not Responding” error. Various items can cause your DNS servers not to work. Luckily, it’s easy to fix many of those items and resolve your problem. Here’s how to do just that.

A “DNS server not responding” error appears when the server your device uses to resolve domain names is down or otherwise can’t be reached. If that’s confusing, let’s review the function of a DNS server.

When you type in a domain name in your PC’s web browser, your web browser asks your DNS server to translate your domain name to an IP address. Your browser then uses this IP address to locate your site on the internet and let you access its contents.

When your DNS server is down or is experiencing an issue, your web browser can’t retrieve your site’s IP address, resulting in an error message. Many problems can cause your DNS servers to go down, and other issues could simply prevent your PC from connecting to your specific DNS servers.

Some of those potential problems are a malfunctioning router, a faulty web browser, an incompatible VPN app, a corrupt DNS cache, and more.

Fixes for a DNS Server Not Responding Error on Windows

To resolve your Windows DNS error and access your sites, use the methods below that fix the underlying items causing the problem. Once you’ve resolved the issues, your DNS error will be gone, and the sites you’re trying to reach will open just as they should.

Use a Different Web Browser

When you encounter a DNS issue in a web browser, the first thing to do is try accessing your site in another web browser. This helps you find out if your issue is device-specific or browser-specific.

To do that, launch a different web browser on your PC and try to access your site. If your site loads in this browser, your previous browser likely had issues. In this case, apply some fixes like clearing your previous browser’s cache (Chrome, Firefox, Edge), turning off your browser’s extensions (Chrome, Firefox, Edge), and resetting your web browser (Chrome, Firefox, Edge).

If you get the same error in your other browser, read on to discover more fixes.

Reboot Your Router

Your router may be acting up, causing your PC not to reach your DNS servers. In this case, give your router a reboot to possibly fix your issue.

You can restart most routers by pressing the Power button on them. If yours hasn’t got a Power button, unplug it from the power socket to turn the router off and (after at least 10 seconds) back on. Then, launch your web browser and try to access your site.

Turn Off Your VPN

Your VPN app transmits your data via a third-party server, letting you bypass your ISP’s restrictions. Sometimes, this mechanism causes issues with your DNS servers, leading to errors like the one you’re experiencing.

To verify that, turn off your VPN service and see if your site loads. If it does, reach out to your VPN provider to seek a permanent solution.

Use the Internet Connections Troubleshooter

Windows has many troubleshooters to help you fix issues with your PC’s various components. When you have trouble connecting to the internet, use your PC’s Internet Connections troubleshooter to find and fix all the faults with your connection.

To run the troubleshooter on Windows 11, navigate to Settings > System > Troubleshoot > Other Troubleshooters. On the open page, next to “Internet Connections,” click “Run.”

If you’re on Windows 10, head into Settings > Update & Security > Troubleshoot > Additional Troubleshooters. Click “Internet Connections” and choose “Run the Troubleshooter.”

Follow the troubleshooter’s instructions to detect and resolve your DNS issues.

Flush Your DNS Cache

Windows caches your DNS queries to help you quickly translate domain names to IP addresses. It’s possible this cache has become corrupted, causing issues with your web browsers.

In this case, clear your bad DNS cache, and your issue will be resolved. Note that you don’t lose any personal data when you do this.

To start, open the “Start” menu, find “Command Prompt”, and launch the utility. In the Command Prompt window, type the following command and press Enter:

ipconfig /flushdns

Windows will clear your current DNS cache, and you’re all set.

Use Another Device on the Same Network

To ensure your router configuration isn’t the cause of the issue, use another device on your network and see if you can access your site on it. You can use any of your devices to do this, including iPhone, Android, Windows, Mac, Linux, Chromebook, or any other machines.

If your site fails to load on your other device and you get the same DNS error, your router likely has an issue. In this case, speak to your internet service provider (ISP) for help. Another thing you can do is reset your router to the default settings, but you’ll need your ISP’s configuration to re-configure your router and make it work with your current internet company.

In case your site opens just fine on your other device, your Windows PC has a problem. In this case, read on to learn more fixes.

Change Your PC’s DNS Servers

If your DNS servers are down or are experiencing technical glitches, that may be why you can’t access sites on your PC. In this case, change the current DNS servers on your PC to fix your issue.

We’ve already written guides on how to change your DNS servers on Windows 11 and Windows 10, so check them out to learn how to perform the procedure.

Update Your Network Adapter Drivers

Your network adapter drivers tell your physical adapter how to communicate with your PC. If these drivers are outdated or corrupted, that may be why Windows displays a DNS error message.

In this case, resolve your issue by updating your drivers. Do this by first right-clicking the “Start” menu and choosing “Device Manager.”

Then, expand “Network Adapters,” right-click your adapter, and choose “Update Driver.”

Select “Search Automatically for Drivers” and download and install the available drivers.

Restart your PC, and try to access your site.

Temporarily Disable Your Antivirus

Your PC’s antivirus program may be interfering with your browsing sessions, causing your browsers to display a DNS error message. Usually, this happens when your antivirus detects a potential threat in your browsers.

If you trust your site and your DNS servers, temporarily turn off your antivirus protection to see if you can then load your site. Check out our guide on how to turn off Microsoft Defender Antivirus to learn how to do that.

Make sure to turn real-time protection back on when you’ve checked your site.

Turn Off IPv6 on Your PC

IPv6 is the latest Internet Protocol version, which aims to fix many IP-related issues on your devices. Sometimes, when this protocol version is enabled, you can get errors like a DNS server not responding.

To fix that, disable IPv6 on your PC, and your issue will be resolved.

To turn off IPv6, head into Control Panel > Network and Internet > Network and Sharing Center > Change Adapter Settings. Right-click your adapter and choose “Properties.” Disable “Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6)” and click “OK.”

And that’s it.

Disable Other Network Connections

Your computer might have other network connections, causing an issue with your DNS queries. If you don’t use those other adapters, it’s a good idea to turn them off to potentially resolve your problem.

To do that, navigate to Control Panel > Network and Internet > Network and Sharing Center. Find an unused adapter, right-click it, and choose “Disable.”

Repeat the above step for each unused adapter to disable it on your PC.

Reboot Your PC in Safe Mode

With Windows’ safe mode, you can turn on your computer by only loading the essential files. This helps you find out if a third-party app installed on your PC is causing the problem. And if that’s the case, you can remove that app from your PC.

Check out our guide on how to use Windows’ safe mode. When in safe mode, if your web browser can open your site without the DNS error message, your third-party apps are likely the culprit.

You can start fixing the issue by removing your recently installed apps. Feel free to uninstall any app that you think might be the cause of the issue.

And that’s how you resolve a “DNS Server Is Not Responding” error on a Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC. Enjoy browsing your favorite sites!

