Yes, you can see who viewed your Highlights and Stories on Instagram. You can do that by opening your content on the Instagram app or website and selecting the audience button labeled "Activity" or "Seen By."

Does Instagram notify you when someone sees your Highlights or Stories? What content does the platform send you a notification for when a user sees it? Let’s dig in and help you better understand how, when, and where you can see this Instagram viewership data.

Can People See Who Viewed Their Instagram Stories and Reels?

People can see who viewed their Instagram Stories, but they can’t see who accessed their Reels. Instagram shows you a list of users who have seen your posted Stories, but you don’t get such a list for your Reels and regular posts.

For Instagram Highlights, the platform does let users know when someone takes a look. Highlights work much like Stories in that regard. However, note that you can only see this audience data for 48 hours. After that, the data vanishes.

How to Check Who Viewed Your Instagram Highlights on iPhone and Android

If you want to see the list of people who have watched your Instagram Highlights, follow the following steps on your phone.

Launch the Instagram app on your phone and tap your profile icon in the bottom bar.

On your profile page, at the top, tap your Highlight.

In your Highlight’s bottom-left corner, tap “Activity.”

You’ll see a “Viewers” section listing the Instagram accounts that have seen your Highlight.

And that’s it.

How to See Who Saw Your Instagram Highlights on Desktop

If you’re on a Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, use the following steps to view your Instagram Highlight audience.

Start by launching a web browser on your computer and heading to Instagram.com. On the site, log in to your account.

After logging in, in the site’s top-right corner, click your username.

On your profile page that opens, beneath your profile picture, click your Highlight.

On your Highlight screen, in the bottom-left corner, click “Seen By X” (where X is the number of accounts that have seen your Highlight).

You’ll see a “Viewers” window. Here, you’ll find the list of people who have seen your Highlight.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can people see who viewed their Highlights?

Yes, people can see who viewed their Highlights using the Highlights stats provided by Instagram. This data is accessible on both the Instagram website and the smartphone apps, but it’s only available for 48 hours.

Can you see who views your Instagram Story?

Yes, you can see who views your Instagram Story by opening your Story and taking a look at the Story audience.