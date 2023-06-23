RAM modules are one of the most important parts of your PC. Good RAM can give you plenty of benefits, including sizable performance gains and the power to multitask. Here’s how to properly choose RAM, and how to avoid overspending.

Buy at Least Two Sticks

First off, perhaps the most important thing you should have in mind is that you should never buy single sticks of RAM. If you want to put 16GB of RAM on your PC, you should either buy two 8GB sticks or four 4GB sticks.

If you put a single stick of RAM on your PC, it’ll work, but you’ll be leaving a lot of performance on the table since your memory will essentially be running at half of its total potential speed.

Why? Because of something called “dual-channel memory.” By using two memory modules simultaneously, you get increased data transfer rates and bandwidth. Your computer can access data in parallel from both memory modules, and the system can process information more efficiently and quickly, leading to improved overall performance.

Dual-channel memory reduces bottlenecks and enhances the computer’s ability to handle memory-intensive tasks, such as gaming, multimedia editing, and running multiple applications simultaneously. So it wouldn’t be wise to deny your PC of those gains, especially since, price-wise, it isn’t really cheaper to buy one single stick of RAM.

Of course, it’s not a matter of just buying it and installing it. You need to make sure it’s installed in the appropriate slots, which are usually slots 2 and 4 on most motherboards, in order to take advantage of dual-channel mode.

Check Memory Timings

When people look at the specifications of a memory kit they’re buying, many look at the clock speed. For DDR5 RAM, it could go as high as 4,800 MHz, or 5,600 MHz. But an equally important factor to consider is memory timings, rather than just memory clock speeds.

RAM timings can be thought of as the “response time” of the computer’s memory. It represents the time it takes for the memory to react and provide the data that the computer needs. Lower timings translate to faster response times, which is, ultimately, better for performance.

You’ll see RAM timings as a series of numbers, such as 9-9-9-24 or 5-5-5-15, printed on the RAM’s spec sheet, but the most commonly looked-at parameter here is CAS latency or CL. This is essentially the delay that exists between the time a command is received and the time the RAM can actually deliver the data that was requested, and it’s measured in clock cycles. If a RAM stick says that it has a CL of 9, that means that the RAM will take nine clock cycles to deliver the requested data from the time of the actual request. If it has a CL of 15, it’ll take fifteen clock cycles. The lower, the better.

On DDR4 memory, you can see RAM sticks with CLs ranging from 14 to 18, and on DDR5 memory, as of the time of writing, they can range from 30 to 40 — and lower-latency RAM could very well show up within the next few years.

