If there’s one brand that comes off the top of our heads when we think about PC peripherals, it’s definitely Logitech. The company’s keyboards and mice have been at the top of everyone’s desk for years. Now, the company has a few new ones it wants you to check out.

First off, we should check out the mouse. The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S (pictured above) is one of Logitech’s best simple, compact options to date, and looking at it, we can clearly see why. Despite its unassuming footprint, the mouse comes with an 8K DPI optical sensor, like the ones you can get on the best-performing gaming mice, except this is not a gaming mouse at all.

Logitech says that its wheel can scroll through 1,000 lines of text per second and is also accurate enough to stop at a specific pixel. It’s also, according to Logitech, way quieter than its predecessor, and it can also stay powered up to 70 days on a single charge, with a one-minute top-up through the fast USB-C charger providing three hours of battery life.

Then, on the keyboard side, we have the Logitech MX Keys S (pictured above). This keyboard isn’t mechanical or anything of the like, but it’s a pretty good option if all you want is something to type on. It has low-profile keycaps, the ability to automate repetitive tasks with a single key, and a backlight that lights up when it detects you’re about to start typing. Like the mouse, this has USB-C fast charging, and it can give you up to 10 days on a single charge.

Both the keyboard and the mouse can connect to up to three computers via Bluetooth, so if you happen to own multiple systems, this could also be a good choice for you. The MX Anywhere 3S can be purchased for $79, while the MX Keys S can be acquired for $109. You can also buy both in combo for $199.