It wasn’t too long ago that we learned that Apple was launching a new version of Apple Music dedicated solely to classical music. Back then, though, it was an Apple exclusive. Now, the Cupertino-based giant is launching its newest app on Android devices.

Apple Music Classical is now listed on the Google Play Store, and it’s now available for everyone who has an Apple Music or Apple One subscription. With it, Android owners can stream classical music with features such as lossless audio, spatial audio, and Dolby Atmos, with a sparse library encompassing classics from Beethoven, Mozart, and more.

Funny enough, the app is not available on Macs or iPads just yet, so it’s pretty funny that Apple is launching this on non-Apple devices before its own devices. Apple is not one to frequently release its services outside of its own ecosystem, much less so Android, but Apple Music has been available on Android for years just like any other subscription service. With Apple Music Classical being an extension of Apple Music, it’s logical for it to land on Android phones, too.

If you want to check out Apple Music on Android, make sure to download it from the Google Play Store and log in with your Apple ID. Also, check out our review to see whether it’s worth the download.