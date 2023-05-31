Memorial Day might have come a close far too soon, as long weekends always do, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still worthwhile deals out there. With discounts on the 6th generation Apple iPad Mini, the Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch, JBL’s fully waterproof speaker, and more, you should have no trouble finding sales on tech gadgets that will make the start of your summer more enjoyable.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) For $399.99 ($99.01 Off) — Best Price

Tablets combine many of the functions of laptops and smartphones into one convenient, portable device, and the Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) is one of the best options out there– especially if you plan to use it as an eReader. As the latest version of one of Apple’s top tablets, it’s perfect for reading ebooks on your daily subway commute, taking notes in class, snapping pictures, editing photos and videos, and more. There’s a special night shift mode that’s ideal for anyone who likes to read before bed; it changes the color of the display from cooler to warmer tones, which can help you fall asleep more easily. Colors are brighter and blacks are deeper on the screen thanks to the liquid retina display, and the Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) also happens to be compatible with the new-and-improved second generation Apple Pencil (sold separately), which magnetically attaches to the iPad so you won’t have to worry about losing or misplacing it.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch For $229 ($70.95 Off) — Best Price of the Year

Whether you want to more efficiently track your sleep cycle or become more active as summer approaches, the Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch will be your new best friend. Recently updated to be even more convenient, it boasts more features than ever before. You’ll be able to pay for purchases or scan a ticket at the flick of a wrist, since this Fitbit now supports Google Wallet, as well as accept calls directly from the watch and turn off the screen simply by covering it with your hand. That said, like any Fitbit worth its salt, the Sense 2 is still a great fitness smartwatch. The built-in GPS allows you to track your walking/running routes, workout intensity, heart rate, and more, and it comes with a six-month complementary Premium membership for more advanced and personalized analytics. And the battery life is excellent, so you should be able to wear it all day without running out of power.

JBL GO2 Bluetooth Speaker For $22.88 ($17.07 Off) — Best Price of the Year

Portable outdoor speakers are a staple of pool parties, picnics, and beach days, especially fully waterproof models like the JBL GO2 Bluetooth Speaker. It’s nice and small, and you can fit in one hand, so you’ll have no issue packing or carrying it to the park or beach. Since it’s waterproof and fully submersible, it’s the perfect choice for a pool party; even if the speaker is accidentally knocked into the pool, it won’t be ruined. That said, it’s not limited to outdoor use, poolside or otherwise — it can go just about anywhere. The JBL GO2 Bluetooth Speaker can connect to any smartphone, tablet, or laptop with Bluetooth connectivity. And if, for some reason, Bluetooth isn’t available, there’s also a slot for audio cable input so you can enjoy your favorite music or make and receive calls for up to five hours on a single charge.

