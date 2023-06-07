When you block a Facebook account, that account can't access your profile, posts, photos, and other content. They can't message or call you, and you don't appear in their Facebook searches.

Want to block someone’s Facebook profile but aren’t quite sure what exactly happens when you do that? Facebook takes several measures to ensure the blocked person can’t reach out to you on this platform. Here’s exactly what happens when you block a Facebook account.

What Does Facebook Do When You Block Someone?

When you block someone, the first thing that Facebook does is restrict the blocked user’s access to your profile. The user can’t view your profile even if they have the direct link to your account page. They’ll get an error message if they try to do that.

If the user searches for your name on Facebook, you won’t appear in the search results. However, if they’re signed out of their account or use another Facebook account, they may be able to see your profile, depending on your profile’s privacy settings. The same is true if the user tries to find you via other search engines, like Google. If you want to minimize the risk of your profile being findable through those routes, take steps to make your Facebook profile harder to find.

A person you block will not be able to see any of your posts, comments, or likes. They can’t create new posts on your timeline, leave comments, or like anything you post. You can’t do that for their account, either.

On Facebook Messenger, the blocked user can’t chat or call you.

What Will You See When You Block Someone on Facebook?

While the person you blocked will mostly disappear from your Facebook news feed, there are a few things you might still see from them.

The first one is the existing chats you’ve had with that user. You and the blocked user can see each other’s chat messages, but neither of you can send new messages. You can delete these Facebook messages if you want.

Secondly, if a blocked account tags your mutual friend in a post, you’ll see that post on your friend’s timeline. You’ll also see the photos and tags of the blocked profile added by other people.

When it comes to groups, a blocked user can’t add you to new groups, but you can continue to be a member of the groups they’ve created or are part of.

If you use apps or games on Facebook, the platform’s standard policies don’t apply to them. This means, if you and your blocked user play a game, they might be able to chat with you using that game’s chat function, for example.

As for Facebook Marketplace, if you block a seller, the seller can continue to access your reviews for them and respond to those reviews.

Lastly, if your blocked user creates a new Facebook account, they can use the new account to view the public posts on your profile. One way to prevent this is to lock your Facebook profile.

Frequently Asked Questions

If I block someone on FB, will they know?

No, Facebook doesn’t notify the user when you block them. However, a few things can suggest to that user that you’ve blocked them. For example, them not being able to access your profile anymore.

Does blocking someone on FB unfriend them?

Yes, when you block someone, Facebook removes them from your friend list. There’s no way to block someone without removing them from your friend list.

When you block someone on Facebook, do their likes disappear?

Yes, Facebook removes the likes and comments of the blocked user from your posts. Later, even if you unblock the user, their likes and comments can’t be restored.

Can a blocked person on Facebook see my public posts?

No, a blocked person can’t see any posts on your profile. However, if they access your profile using a new or secondary account, they can view your public posts.

Can I see who has blocked me on Facebook?

Facebook doesn’t offer a straightforward way to check if someone has blocked you. However, if you can’t access someone’s profile, or can’t chat or call with someone, it’s likely they’ve blocked you.

How do I find people I blocked on Facebook?

To view your block list on Facebook‘s desktop site, access the Facebook Privacy page and choose “Edit” next to “Block Users.” Then, click “See Your Blocked List.” In Facebook’s mobile app, navigate to Menu > Settings & Privacy > Settings > Blocking to view your blocked user list.

Can you unblock someone you’ve blocked on Facebook?

Yes, you can unblock someone you’ve blocked on Facebook using your desktop or mobile. To do that, access your block list and remove the person you want to unblock from the list.

And that’s everything you need to know about what Facebook does when you choose to block a user account. Stay safe!

