The right kind of keyboard for everyone varies depending on what they actually need. Some people need a numpad, while others would rather have a compact keyboard. This keyboard by ASUS, however, gives you the best of both worlds, sort of.

ASUS has announced the ROG Strix Scope II 96 keyboard, and it’s what’s known as a 96% keyboard. It keeps the numpad, the function keys, and the cursor keys, and it instead rearranges keys such as Delete and Page Up/Page Down, while getting rid of others such as Print Screen. The result is a keyboard that’s considerably more compact than a full-size keyboard while keeping most of the stuff why you might want to choose one rather than a more compact one.

As for the keyboard itself, it’s using hot-swappable, pre-lubed ROG NX Snow switches, and it can be paired with up to three devices via Bluetooth. You can also connect through a 2.4 GHz wireless connection as well as go wired using a USB cable. Other additions include sound-dampening foam, a switch-dampening pad, and PBT double-shot keycaps that will provide you with a premium feel.

We’re not sure when this keyboard will go on sale, or how much it’ll cost, so you should keep an eye out for it at your retailer of choice.