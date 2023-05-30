Minecraft is just one of those games that never, ever gets old. And with updates like these, that’s not happening anytime soon. Minecraft just gave us a release date for an update that’s coming with several improvements and additions — some new, some not so much.

Minecraft has finally shown off a release date for its version 1.20 update, dubbed “Trails & Tales,” and it’s coming on June 7 to all Minecraft players on both the Java version and the Bedrock version. Among these additions, we have a brand new biome, called “Cherry Blossom,” which you’ve likely heard about as it was released in snapshot/preview builds.

There are several other additions, including, but not limited to, two new mobs. There’s now a camel, which will take you everywhere you want, and a sniffer, a big, harmless animal that you can only find by hatching from eggs buried across the overworld. You need to find those using the new archaeology feature, which will let you uncover hidden secrets with a brush and get treasures and rewards from suspicious sand and suspicious gravel blocks.

Other additions include armor trims, the ability to hang signs, and more. You should definitely check out the full list of changes, although if you’ve been keeping up with the latest snapshots/previews, none of this should come as a surprise to you.