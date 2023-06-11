



Do you wish to unsubscribe from a Twitch channel? If so, it’s easy to put an end to some or all of your subscriptions on this platform. You can use your desktop computer or your iPhone or Android phone to cancel the subscriptions. Here’s how.

What Happens When You Cancel a Twitch Subscription?

When you cancel a Twitch subscription, you see an expiration date instead of a renewal date in your subscription. You continue to get your subscription benefits until the expiration date. Then, Twitch unsubscribes you from your chosen channel and takes away all the benefits.

When you don’t make any changes, your Twitch channel subscriptions are automatically renewed unless specified otherwise. This means you’ll have to cancel your subscription before the next renewal date, or you’ll end up paying for the next month.

To cancel a subscription, you’ll have to use the same device that you made your purchase from. For example, if you’ve subscribed to a channel from your Android phone, you’ll have to use your phone to unsubscribe from your channel. This is because your smartphone subscriptions are routed via your phone’s respective app store (App Store on iPhone and Play Store on Android).

Cancel a Twitch Subscription on Desktop

If you’ve subscribed to a channel from your desktop computer, use the official Twitch website to cancel the subscription.

To start, launch your desktop’s web browser and open the Twitch site. On the site, log in to your account if you haven’t already done so.

In the site’s top-right corner, click your profile icon and choose “Subscriptions.”

On the “Subscriptions” page that launches, find the channel to unsubscribe. In that channel’s top-right corner, click the gear icon and choose “Don’t Renew Subscription.”

On the page that opens, select the reason you’re canceling your subscription. Then, at the bottom, click “Don’t Renew Subscription.”

Note: Twitch may share the reason why you’ve unsubscribed from a channel with the channel creator. However, the platform claims that it will share this data in an anonymous manner.

You’ll see a screen saying “Subscription No Longer Renewing,” which means your subscription was successfully canceled.

Unsubscribe From a Twitch Channel on iPhone or Android

To cancel a channel subscription on your iPhone or Android phone, use the Twitch’s official mobile app.

To begin, launch the Twitch app on your phone. In the app’s top-left corner, tap your profile icon.

In the “Account” menu that opens, choose “Subscriptions.”

Select the subscription to cancel.

Tap “Cancel Subscription.”

Select “Cancel Subscription” in the prompt.

Twitch will say that you’ve successfully unsubscribed from your chosen channel.

And that’s how you stop paying for the subscriptions that you no longer use in Twitch on your various devices. Enjoy!

