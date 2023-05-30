If you’re looking to watch free comedy movies online, free streaming services feature a range of options, from classics to recent releases, for whenever you need a laugh. Here are 10 of the best free comedies to watch online.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

As far as iconic comedy duos go, Bill and Ted are right up there with Laurel and Hardy and Abbott and Costello. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves play the laid-back metalheads who learn that their music is meant to someday bring about world peace.

First, though, they have to pass high school history, so they take a trip through time, picking up historical figures to bring back to their hometown. Winters and Reeves have perfect comedic chemistry, and their excellent adventure is a funny, feel-good story about believing in yourself and embracing life’s opportunities.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure is streaming for free with ads on Freevee.

Bring It On

Cheerleaders are easy targets for mockery, but this exuberant teen comedy treats them as the hard-working athletes they really are, while still finding plenty of sources for ridiculous humor. Kirsten Dunst plays a dedicated cheer captain who faces a crisis when she discovers that her predecessor stole all the squad’s routines from another school, and they need all-new moves before a major competition.

Dunst, Eliza Dushku, and Gabrielle Union are charming and energetic as the main cheerleaders, and the movie has an infectious, upbeat sense of fun.

Bring It On is streaming for free with ads on Tubi.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Steve Martin and Michael Caine make for an unlikely but brilliant comedic pairing in this remake of a 1960s con-artist comedy. They play a pair of grifters on the French Riviera who make a bet over which one can first seduce and bilk a seemingly wealthy heiress (Glenne Headly). The characters are all conning each other so thoroughly that it’s nearly impossible to work out anyone’s true motives, but that’s part of the movie’s charm, as these charismatic dirtbags take equal pleasure in tricking and being tricked.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is streaming for free with ads on Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, and Tubi, and for free via local libraries on Hoopla and Kanopy.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Before becoming a modern comedy kingpin, director and co-writer Judd Apatow began his filmmaking career with this raunchy but heartfelt comedy starring Steve Carell as a middle-aged virgin looking for love. There’s plenty of vulgar humor as Carell’s Andy attempts to find the right woman for his first time, but there’s also a heartfelt romance featuring Carell and Catherine Keener.

Apatow delivers the combination of improv-based comedy and sensitive character development that would become the hallmark of his later movies.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin is streaming for free with ads on Tubi.

The Gold Rush

Charlie Chaplin sends his signature Little Tramp character to the Klondike during the late 19th century for this classic silent comedy. The typically bumbling Tramp is clearly not cut out for the frontier life, nearly starving in a cabin during a snowstorm. As always, Chaplin mixes pathos with slapstick as the Tramp makes his way through life’s challenges.

The Gold Rush features several iconic Chaplin moments, including the desperate Tramp cooking and eating his shoe, and the Tramp putting on a dance routine with forks and rolls of bread. The sadness is always balanced by playfulness and joy.

The Gold Rush is streaming for free with ads on Freevee, Plex, and Tubi.

Heathers

Representing the dark side of the 1980s teen-comedy boom, Heathers is a wicked satire about high school conformity. Veronica (Winona Ryder) spends time with her school’s queen bees—the titular Heathers—but secretly wishes she could destroy the social hierarchy. She gets more than she can handle from new student J.D. (Christian Slater), whose methods of taking down the popular kids turn out to be quite extreme. Full of quotable lines and savage putdowns, Heathers is a dry yet brutal counterpoint to sunny portrayals of teenage antics.

Heathers is streaming for free with ads on Plex, The Roku Channel, and Tubi, and for free via local libraries on Hoopla.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Before he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Taika Waititi made one of the best free comedy movies available online, a quirky, funny adventure comedy about a foul-mouthed teen runaway and his surly adoptive uncle.

All that Ricky Baker (Julian Dennison) wants is to be left alone, but he inadvertently triggers an extensive manhunt when he fakes his own death and escapes into the woods, pursued by Hec (Sam Neill), his latest foster parent. Dennison and Neill have impeccable comedic chemistry as the tough-talking yet scared teen and the actually tough farmer who becomes his reluctant mentor.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople is streaming for free with ads on Crackle, Plex, Pluto TV, Tubi, and The Roku Channel, and for free via local libraries on Hoopla and Kanopy.

Rock ‘n’ Roll High School

The members of legendary punk rock band The Ramones can’t act, but that doesn’t prevent them from being entertaining to watch in this enthusiastically goofy comedy from iconic B-movie producer Roger Corman. The students of Vince Lombardi High School, led by punk rocker Riff Randell (P.J. Soles), rebel against the iron-fisted Principal Togar (Mary Woronov) and her hatred of rock music, eventually bringing The Ramones themselves to perform at the school. Director Allan Arkush amusingly combines the raucous chaos of punk with silly teenage pranks.

Rock ‘n’ Roll High School is streaming for free with ads on Crackle, Freevee, Plex, The Roku Channel, Shout Factory TV, Tubi, and Vudu, and for free via local libraries on Kanopy.

Smiley Face

Anna Faris gives an award-worthy performance as a hapless pothead in Gregg Araki’s good-natured stoner comedy. All small-time actress Jane (Faris) wants is to get to an audition on time, but after she inadvertently eats an entire plate of cannabis-infused cupcakes, even the smallest task becomes nearly impossible.

Araki sends Jane on a ridiculous, hilarious odyssey of existential discovery as every decision she makes ends up backfiring. Jane ponders big philosophical questions from her whimsically addled perspective, and Faris makes every musing and utterance into comic genius.

Smiley Face is streaming for free with ads on Freevee, Tubi, and Vudu.

Space Station 76

What if the future looked exactly how people imagined it in 1976? That’s the endearing premise of this offbeat sci-fi comedy, set at a space station where the characters smoke, drink, and confidently express outdated viewpoints on gender and sexuality.

Director and co-writer Jack Plotnick uses the retro-futuristic setting to slyly explore the ennui of the 1970s suburban middle class. Characters played by Liv Tyler, Patrick Wilson, and Matt Bomer experience personal crises amid the tacky trappings of a low-fi 1970s-style vision for humanity’s future.

Space Station 76 is streaming for free with ads on Crackle.