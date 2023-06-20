While the risk of fingerprints being stolen from photographs is currently low, it's not impossible, and technology continues to evolve.

Technology continually progresses, and so too do the potential threats to personal digital security along with it. There has been increasing concern about the possibility of fingerprint data being harvested from digital photographs. Is this just techno-paranoia or a genuine privacy risk?

Understanding Fingerprint Identification

Fingerprints have been used as a reliable identification method for more than a century. Unique (or maybe not!) to each individual, these complex patterns of ridges and valleys found on the tips of our fingers are almost impossible to fake. With the advent of biometric technology, fingerprint recognition has become even more prevalent, used for everything from unlocking smartphones to accessing high-security areas.

When a fingerprint is captured digitally, it’s usually done with high-resolution scanners that use different types of technology to capture the detail of the ridges, minutiae, and patterns that make up the print. This level of detail is needed to ensure the accuracy and reliability of fingerprint-based identification systems.

Capturing Fingerprints in Photos

When it comes to photography, even with the incredible advancements in smartphone camera technology, capturing a fingerprint’s minute details is an incredibly challenging task. Fingerprint patterns are typically less than a millimeter wide. To capture these details clearly in a photograph, the camera must be extremely close to the finger, and the lighting conditions must be near perfect.

While excellent for most everyday uses, the average smartphone camera does not have the fine-grained detail needed to capture fingerprint data. Even high-end DSLR cameras may struggle to capture fingerprints without specialized macro lenses and controlled lighting conditions.

That being said, lots of new phones have macro photo capability, which can capture tiny details on small subjects, but you’d probably notice if someone was trying to take a snap of your fingertips from an inch away!

RELATED: Biometric Security Isn't As Strong as You Think, Here's Why

Extracting Fingerprints from Images

Assuming a photograph has been taken with enough detail to capture fingerprint data potentially, the next hurdle is extracting that information. Some computer algorithms can analyze an image and identify potential fingerprints within it, but these require effective, high-resolution, clear, and well-lit images.

Even when these conditions are met, these algorithms are less efficient or accurate than dedicated fingerprint scanners. They are usually used for forensic purposes, where other information can corroborate their findings.

Difficult doesn’t mean impossible, however, which is why this is an issue worth thinking about today. In 2017, Japan’s National Institute of Informatics researchers announced it had successfully extracted usable fingerprints from photos of exposed fingers taken up to three meters away. These fingerprints were extracted from modern phone cameras, suggesting that they are powerful enough to capture sufficient fingerprint details if users expose their fingers to the camera.

This means that the idea of pulling fingerprints from images you post online isn’t just a theoretical idea; there’s real-world evidence that it can be done. Not to mention how much better a phone camera in 2023 is compared to 2017!

RELATED: What Is Macro Mode on an iPhone or Android Phone?

Limitations of Photo-Based Fingerprint Extraction

The resolution of the image must be sufficiently high. Even high-resolution smartphone cameras, which can capture 12 megapixels or more, may not provide enough detail regarding fingerprints in most photos people would actually take.

The lighting conditions must be ideal. Fingerprints are tiny, and their shadows are minuscule, meaning any light source must be placed perfectly to highlight these details. Then again, potential scammers only have to get lucky once, and millions of photos are being posted every second of every day.

The extraction process is not simple or automatic. It requires advanced knowledge of image processing and fingerprint analysis, and even then, it is not always successful or accurate. However, we’re moving into the era of advanced AI systems that can often be run on a powerful home computer, which means that one day all those public photos could be compromised retroactively.

Fingerprints captured in this way may not be complete, as a casual photo is unlikely to capture the entire surface area of a finger. Biometric systems usually require full or near-full prints to be effective.

Safeguarding Your Fingerprint Data

Protecting your biometric data is still prudent despite the unlikely event of your fingerprints being stolen from a photo.

Avoid sharing images that clearly show your fingers close up. Use gloves when possible if you’re concerned about leaving fingerprints on physical surfaces. Also, ensure your biometric data is securely stored on any devices that use it, such as your smartphone. You may even want to avoid biometrics completely since they have several other privacy issues that aren’t as esoteric as fingerprint extraction.

Additionally, take the time to understand the privacy policies and security measures in place for any apps or devices that use your fingerprint data.

While the risk of your fingerprints being stolen from a photograph is currently low, staying informed and proactive about personal data security is always best!