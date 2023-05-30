Take your gaming to the next level with Samsung’s T350 Series 27-Inch Gaming Monitor. The black-framed monitor is currently available on sale for $129.99 ($90 off), allowing you to increase gaming immersion without spending a ton out of the door.

Known for its bevy of household electronics, Samsung has been in and out of the gaming industry with new gaming monitors and mobile game-ready smartphones. The company released its first gaming laptop in 2012 and has been finding new ways to improve the space ever since. The company’s penchant for quality was evident in the laptop’s stunning display and graphical abilities. Even 11 years later, Samsung delivers a high-end video game experience, as seen in the T350 Series 27-Inch monitor.

Samsung T350 27-Inch Monitor | $129.99 ($90 off) | Samsung

This slick and simple IPS LED FHD gaming monitor produces a crisp, high-quality 1080p image great for enhancing the immersion of your favorite thrilling games. AMD FreeSync delivers smooth visuals up to 75Hz, ensuring smooth action even in the most chaotic of moments. The monitor offers a 4-millisecond response time, so there is virtually no input delay. The T350 is a versatile display that can be used as a primary or second monitor, with one VGA and one HDMI port and a 178-degree vertical and horizontal viewing angle.

The Samsung T350 Series 27-Inch 1080p Display can be found at BestBuy.com for a limited-time sale price of $129.99 ($90 off). There’s currently no expiration date on the sale but grab it now before that wonderful price goes away.