What to Look For in a Mechanical Keyboard in 2023

Mechanical keyboards come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, which can make it challenging to find the right one for your needs. The easiest way to start your search is by figuring out which size you need. The most common keyboard sizes include full-sized, tenkeyless (TKL), and 60% keyboards.

A full-sized keyboard is the one most people are familiar with, as the board includes all your standard keys plus a keypad on the righthand side. A TKL keyboard lacks the keypad but otherwise features many of the same buttons. Then there are 60% keyboards, which are highly compact and don’t feature a keypad, arrow keys, or a row of function buttons.

Once you’ve picked which of the above sizes you want, you can start looking at each product’s actual specs. For mechanical keyboards, the switches are the most important aspect to consider. Dozens of different switches are available from various manufacturers, but they typically fall into three classes–linear, clicky, and tactile.

Linear switches provide a smooth keypress without any added resistance. Tactile keys, meanwhile, have a bit of added resistance right before their actuation point, letting you know exactly when they’re about to be triggered. Clicky switches are similar to tactile switches, although they’re a bit noisier and produce a satisfying “click” when actuated.

Beyond those two aspects, there are dozens of other factors to consider while shopping. This includes customization options (such as RGB lights or swappable switches), mappable keys, construction quality (aluminum frames are a popular option), and connectivity options such as wired or wireless. You’ll also want to make sure your operating system supports the keyboard. Most products work on Windows, but finding one for Mac is more challenging.

Regardless of what you’re looking for, there’s bound to be something that fits your needs. To help you with your search, here’s a look at the best mechanical keyboards available now.

There are plenty of great mechanical keyboards out there, but few are as well-rounded as the Corsair K70 PRO. Along with a reasonable price tag, the K70 PRO is durable, responsive, and highly customizable, allowing you to tune it to your needs.

The big selling point of this particular model is the Cherry MX switches, which are of the linear variety and ideal for gaming. They’re probably not the best fit for folks typing away at the keyboard all day, but unless you’re writing a novel, they should be more than fine for daily use.

The switches and keycaps are also ultra-durable, with a lifespan of 150 million keystrokes and a PDT double-shot design, ensuring they last several years before running into any issues.

Other stand-out features include per-key RGB lighting, a short 1mm actuation distance, an aluminum frame, and a soft-touch palm rest included with your purchase. There’s even a volume roller and dedicated media keys, making it easy to control all the action without having to muck around with various menus.

Best Budget Mechanical Keyboard: Keychron V3

Despite a price tag under $100, the Keychron V3 is loaded with premium features. A slim, TKL design, hot-swappable support, and a fast USB-C wired connection are just the start, as Keychron barely cut any corners to achieve this low price.

If you’re a fan of tinkering with your boards, you’ll be glad that the V3 supports three- and five-pin MX mechanical switches. This includes various Cherry, Gateron, and Panda key switches, allowing you nearly limitless freedom to modify its performance.

Another cool feature is its south-facing RGB lights, which allow you to see the colors between all the keys clearly. You’ll also benefit from support for both MacOS and Windows—so you can enjoy the Keychron V3 regardless of where you work (or play).

Of course, the Keychron V3 isn’t perfect, but most drawbacks pertain to its design. For one, it looks a bit quirkier than its competitors, which are ultra-sleek. Depending on your preferences, the TKL design might also be a drawback, although it saves a lot of space and is ideal for gaming. Beyond that, there are no glaring issues with the V3, so take a closer look before making your final purchase.

Picking a gaming keyboard is largely up to personal preference, but there are a few features that most gamers need to have. This includes fast actuation time, reliable performance, and a high degree of customization. All three of those features are found on the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL, making it a great choice for all types of players.

Several versions of the Apex 7 TKL are available, but this Linear & Clicky version is the most well-rounded. Rated for 50 million keypresses, offering support for five onboard profiles, and a unique OLED display built into the keyboard that allows you to adjust settings or check in on Discord elevate this SteelSeries product above most other gaming boards.

It also benefits from 100% anti-ghosting and 104 key rollover, meaning all your keypresses will get registered—even in the heat of battle.

The tenkeyless design is ideal for most games, but you might need to look elsewhere if you’re playing an MMO and enjoy binding skills to the keypad. But there’s a lot to love about the Apex 7 TKL for everyone else.

Razer is known for its lineup of premium gaming accessories. Most of these high-end products carry exorbitant price tags, but the popular Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL is surprisingly affordable while still living up to Razer’s lofty expectations.

Boasting an aluminum frame for added durability, oil-resistant keycaps, and RGB lights that are fully programmable, the Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL might be the best-looking keyboard on this list. What’s even cooler is that it can sync with popular games to generate unique lighting effects based on your in-game actions.

As for performance, you’ll be treated to Razer Linear Optical switches with a 1mm actuation distance, making them a great fit for fast-paced games. All keys and keypress combinations can be remapped as Razer allows for fully programmable macros. You won’t get a wrist rest with your purchase, but that’s a minor knock on an otherwise stellar keyboard.

Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED technology makes the G915 TKL Lightspeed keyboard a joy to use, despite its wireless connection. Unlike some wireless keyboards that suffer from input lag, this product offers both the freedom of a wireless connection with the performance of a wired one.

However, there is a bit of a tradeoff as you won’t find as many programmable keys as some other keyboards, as its silver design isn’t quite as striking as the competition. It is, however, incredibly compact and built to withstand intense gaming sessions, thanks to an aluminum chassis. You’ll also get up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Toss in support for Bluetooth connections, gorgeous RGB lights, and a media wheel for easy control of the action, and the G915 TKL Lightspeed can hang with the best.

Best Mechanical Keyboard for Mac: Keychron Q1

Gaming on Mac might not be as popular as gaming on a PC, but it’s a market segment that has gained steam over the past few years. If you’re a dedicated Apple fan, you’ll be glad to know that the Keychron Q1 has you covered for all your gaming needs.

Unlike the Keychron V3, the Q1 isn’t cheap—it’s one of the pricier items on this list. However, if you modify its performance, you’re getting what you pay for, the Q1 offers a full aluminum frame, remappable keys, and support for three-pin and five-pin switches. You can even use the VIA software to set macros, change lighting, or update profiles without fuss.

If you don’t want to swap out switches or program macros, the Q1 can handle all your gaming needs out of the box. It’s equipped with pre-lubed Gateron G Pro Switches for a responsive typing experience, and with a 50 million keystroke rating, they should last you a very long time before needing a replacement.

The Q1 isn’t cheap, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a better mechanical keyboard for Mac than this.

Frequently Asked Questions