AMD’s Ryzen processors are, slowly but surely, earning a place among the top choices for both thin PC laptops and gaming laptops. Now, Acer has just released a new option powered by AMD’s latest and greatest Zen 4 CPUs: the Swift Edge 16.

The Swift Edge 16 is the latest thin-and-light laptop by Acer, and its biggest selling point is, of course, the Ryzen 7040 CPU range that comes inside. Acer didn’t say which is the top processor that comes in this specific range of laptops, but it did say that it can be paired with up to an AMD Radeon 780M GPU. It also has up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB of storage.

The laptop’s chassis is a mere 12.95 mm thick, making for one of the slimmest powerful laptops out there. It’s also just 1.23 kg in weight. And despite its relatively unassuming weight, it has a potent 16-inch display with a 3200×2000 resolution and a 120Hz aspect ratio. Other features include Wi-Fi 7, getting a head start on the upcoming hottest wireless technology, a 1440p QHD webcam for great video calling quality, and plenty of connectivity, including dual USB4 ports and an HDMI 2.1 port. It even gets a MicroSD card reader.

The laptop is set to go on sale in July, starting at $1,299, so keep an eye out at your retailer of choice. There’s no product listing yet, but it should appear on Acer’s online store when the time comes.