There are plenty of gaming laptops out there, and Acer is one of the strongest brands in this segment. Now, the company has announced its latest range of laptops, which includes the Predator Triton 16.

The biggest selling point of the Predator Triton 16 is its sleek design, which Acer says makes it powerful enough to power the best games out there, yet slim enough to fit into an office or professional environment without anyone batting an eye. To be fair to Acer, that claim mostly holds up — aside from gigantic vents on the back, there’s nothing that you could say looks too gamer-y to look out of place.

The laptop itself has an NVIDIA RTX 4070, ensuring games run as smoothly as possible. It also has a 13th gen Intel Core i9 and up to 32GB of RAM, as well as 2TB of storage. Screen needs are served by a 16:10 16-inch display with a 2560×1600 resolution. And of course, with the laptop coming with an NVIDIA GPU, it also comes with a range of features including NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and NVIDIA G-Sync, keeping latency at bay and smoothness being a priority.

The laptop starts at $1,799, and will be available starting in September. There’s no product listing yet, but it should appear on Acer’s online store when the time comes.