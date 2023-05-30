HyperX sells some of the best gaming headsets around, with options for just about every budget. Following the release of new gaming mice, the company has revealed the feature-packed HyperX Cloud III headset.

HyperX’s Cloud III headset is coming with a number of improvements over its predecessor, the Cloud II. There are 53mm, custom-tuned angled drivers and DTS Headphone:X 1 support, as well as a 10mm microphone with noise cancellation and a metal mesh pop filter keeping disruptions at bay.

HyperX Cloud III The HyperX Cloud III has just been released, and the $99 price point strikes a balance between premium features and affordability.

For maximized comfort, we’re getting memory foam cushions and padding in the headband. The available connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-A port, or a USB-C port. For the latter, there’s a slim adapter that allows you to use both USB-A and USB-C depending on the ports in your PC. The headphones are not only compatible with your PC, but also with multiple consoles, including the PlayStation 5, the PlayStation 4, the Xbox Series X/S, the Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch. It also works with Android devices.

The HyperX Cloud III is now available for $99, so make sure to get yours now.