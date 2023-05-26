For those power users who like to supercharge their operating system, Microsoft’s open-source PowerToys application. Now, the latest version is adding a couple of new features to the mix.

Version 0.70.0 of PowerToys is here, and it’s coming with two new features for you to check out. The first one is Mouse Without Borders, which lets you interact with multiple computers while using the same mouse and keyboard. The second one is called Peek, and it lets you see a quick preview of all files you have selected in the File Explorer by pressing Ctrl + Space — similar to Quick Look on macOS. These are just two new features that are joining several already available in the utility.

Aside from those two inclusions, this update is heavily a bug-fixing update, with some features getting quality-of-life improvements and others seeing some annoying issues fixed. If you’re a PowerToys user, you’ll definitely want to check out the full changelog at the source link below.

If you wish to give PowerToys a shot, you can download it from Microsoft’s GitHub repository. It’s available in both x86 and ARM flavors, and it can be installed on either a per-user basis or across the whole system.