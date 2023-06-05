Buying DDR5 RAM in 2023

DDR5 RAM is both faster and capable of higher capacities than DDR4. It also draws less power, so it’s not just all about performance. DDR5 is relatively new and a clear successor to DDR4, so if you’re building a new PC, make sure the build uses DDR5 RAM, for future compatibility if nothing else.

While most new motherboards support DDR5 memory, you’ll want to double-check while shopping. If you have an older PC that you’re upgrading, check which type of RAM you have installed or what your motherboard supports to ensure you can use DDR5.

Once you’re sure you can use DDR5, you need to consider how much RAM you’ll need. While 16GB and even 8GB builds are still relatively common, depending on what you’re using your PC for, you may want to opt for 32GB RAM. Depending on the capacity, you can opt for one stick or more or even go for a dual-channel kit.

After capacity, speed is the next major consideration. Memory speed isn’t too important if you’re building a PC for general use or web browsing. That said, if you’re building a PC for gaming, video production, or other more demanding workloads, you’ll want to carefully consider the speed and timing of the RAM you buy.

If you’re upgrading an existing PC, you want to ensure you match the speed and capacity to the already installed RAM, unless you’re replacing it all. While it isn’t as critical as the speed and capacity, ideally, it’s also best to use the same manufacturer. If you don’t, you run the risk of the RAM sticks not working well with one another, making your PC run slower than it should.

Finally, depending on the PC you’re building or upgrading, you may want other features. For gaming or other high-performance features, easy overclocking via features like Intel XMP is nice to have, and you can also find RAM with software-controllable RGB features.

Pros ✓ Excellent performance

Excellent performance ✓ Options for both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD Expo

Options for both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD Expo ✓ Great price considering the performance

Great price considering the performance ✓ RGB lighting Cons ✗ Overkill for certain use cases

Ideally, DDR5 RAM offers powerful performance without costing you too much cash. The speedy G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series RAM meets both criteria, but it has a lot more behind it to earn a recommendation, especially if you’re looking for the best performance you can get.

We’re looking at the 32GB package at a speed of 6,400MHz and a voltage of 1.40V. This model features support for Intel XMP 3.0 for easy, automatic overclocking of your RAM. However, don’t feel left out if you’re running an AMD CPU, as G.Skill also offers an AMD Expo version of the Trident Z5 RGB Series.

With the Intel XMP 3.0 version of the RAM, you can get RAM timings of up to 32-39-39-102. The AMD Expo version runs at a lower voltage of 1.35V and a lower speed of 6,000 MHz. This version has timings of up to 0-38-38-96.

Either way, the 32GB version of this RAM comes as a dual-channel kit comprising two 16GB sticks. The Intel version is available in Black or Metallic Silver.

Best DDR5 RAM Overall G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series The G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series isn't just fast, but it's compatible with both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD Expo. It may not be plug-and-play in every system, but the sheer performance is worth the extra setup.

Pros ✓ Great performance for the price

Great performance for the price ✓ More overclocking performance than expected

More overclocking performance than expected ✓ Hand-selected chips for compatibility Cons ✗ Not as fast as other DDR5 RAM

RAM has come a long way, especially with DDR5. It used to be that budget RAM was unreliable and often was tough to get working with your computer. That was a long time ago, and now RAM like the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 5600MHz shows that buying budget RAM is nothing to sweat these days.

Corsair aims to be as compatible as possible with modern PC builds, so you can count on the RAM working for you. To that end, the company actually hand-sorts chips and screens for the best performance and compatibility.

This RAM features Onboard Voltage Regulation for easier overclocking. Thanks to Intel XMP 3.0 profiles, this is already an easier process. Add Corsair’s iCue software, and you can overclock your computer’s memory without even needing to access the BIOS.

The Corsair Vengeance DDR5 has a limited lifetime warranty and is also available in 48GB (2x24GB), 64GB (2x32GB), 64GB (4x16GB), and 96GB (2x48GB) options.

Best Budget DDR5 RAM Corsair Vengeance DDR5 5600MHz The Corsair Vengeance DDR5 5600MHz offers both impressive performance and rock-solid reliability, meaning this affordable RAM is anything but cheap.

Pros ✓ Excellent performance

Excellent performance ✓ Plenty of room for overclocking

Plenty of room for overclocking ✓ Great RGB look Cons ✗ Can be pricey

If you’re choosing DDR5 for a gaming PC, outright speed is essential. People also like to show off their PC builds, which makes the TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 RAM a perfect choice, thanks to its blazing speed and over-the-top look.

The TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 RAM is available in a wide variety of speeds and capacities, from 5,200MHz and timings of 40-40-40-76 all the way up to 8,000 MHz with timings of 38-48-48-84. The company uses carefully selected ICs to make for stability and reliability.

Turning toward the lighting, this RAM features RGB lighting, but it’s not just the standard RGB. This is 120-degree ultra-wide lighting, which means you’ll be able to see more colors from outside your case. These lights are compatible with plenty of various controller software options, including ASRock, Polychrome Sync, ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Music Light Sync, and more.

The TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 RAM is compatible with Intel 600 and 700 series chipsets, and is available in configurations up to 96GB (2x48GB) 6,400Mhz.

Best DDR5 RAM for Gaming TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB The TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB is available in a wide variety of speeds and timings, meaning you can extra as much performance out of the RAM as your motherboard and CPU can. It looks great too.

Pros ✓ Great performance for SODIMM DDR5

Great performance for SODIMM DDR5 ✓ Highly compatible and reliable

Highly compatible and reliable ✓ Available in multiple capacities and configurations Cons ✗ Not as fast as desktop RAM

While it isn’t physically more difficult than replacing RAM in a standard PC, upgrading your laptop’s RAM can be tough, whether you need to replace the existing RAM or get stuck with one slot being soldered in. That’s why opting for RAM in various capacities and configurations is vital, like the Crucial RAM 32GB DDR5 4800MHz CL40 Laptop Memory.

This RAM runs at 4,800MHz, which is typical for laptop DDR5, as you won’t currently find many options with higher speeds at a capacity of 32GB. Whether browsing through 100+ tabs or playing the latest games, this RAM is fast enough to give you all the performance you want.

Crucial has been a trusted name for RAM for years, despite typically being a lower-priced brand. The brand’s relationship with the parent brand Micron means that the company has more options when selecting chips for its RAM, meaning it has rock-solid reliability.

This Crucial laptop memory is available in several configurations: 8GB, 32GB, a 32GB (2x16GB) kit, and a 64GB (2x32GB) kit.

Best DDR5 RAM for Laptops Crucial RAM 32GB DDR5 4800MHz CL40 Laptop Memory While it may not be as lightning fast as desktop DDR5, the Crucial RAM 32GB DDR5 4800MHz CL40 Laptop Memory will still bring plenty of performance to your laptop, whether for work or play.

Pros ✓ Excellent temperature control

Excellent temperature control ✓ Easy overclocking with Corsair's iCue software

Easy overclocking with Corsair's iCue software ✓ RGB lighting Cons ✗ Limited speeds and timings available

While you can get by these days running 16GB or even 8GB RAM, the time has come for 32GB. You may not need it now, but it’s great for future compatibility, and DDR5 is here to stay for years to come. For a new PC build, you may as well start with 32GB of high-performance RAM, like the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB.

The Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB is that while it does feature support for lighting effects, it doesn’t look over the top. You can throw this in a workstation as easily as a gaming PC, and the onboard heat spreader will help it stand up to any workload you can throw at it, including overclocking.

While the heat spreader helps, part of this thermal performance is also thanks to the Onboard Voltage Regulation, which helps keep you from pushing the RAM too far in terms of voltage and heat. This combined with Intel XMP 3.0 profiles means that getting the maximum performance out of this RAM is comparatively easy.

Throw in Corsair’s iCue software, and it gets even easier, letting you adjust memory settings and overclock the RAM without even having to boot into your BIOS menu.

Best 32GB DDR5 RAM Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 RAM 32GB If you're building a new PC, DDR5 is a great place to start, so why not opt for 32GB and not have to upgrade for a while? The Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB has performance to last you years.

Frequently Asked Questions